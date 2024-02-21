Donald Trump may not believe in God, but he still plans to turn America into a Christian theocracy





If there was only one way to prove it, I would happily bet everything I have that Donald Trump doesn't believe in God. Not because he carefully examined the many philosophical proofs for atheism that exist, of course. He's just too much of a sociopathic narcissist to believe in anything higher than himself. Furthermore, as recent court verdicts regarding sexual assault and massive fraud demonstrate, he has no moral compass. In fact, he's only too happy to be complicit in attempted murder, as long as it's someone else who faces prison for it.

Alas, there is no way to force Trump to tell the truth about his lack of belief in God, but there are many signs of his deep contempt for religion. Several witnesses described how he mocked Christians behind their backs, calling their faith “bullshit.” When he performs faith in public, he has difficulty hiding his contempt, failing to recognize the fundamental precepts of Christianity that even most nonbelievers understand.

I suspect that most Americans, even Republican voters, understand that Trump is not a believer. (He seems to think he himself is a god, a view his voters are only too willing to endorse.) Unfortunately, this may lead people to think that, if re-elected, Trump will govern as secular. Focus groups, for example, routinely show that voters ignore Trump's threat to legal abortion, even though he is the reason Roe v. Wade was canceled. They rightly assume that Trump would accept that any woman he has sex with aborts an inconvenient pregnancy, but forget that, for Trump, the rules apply to everyone else. He would be only too happy to send every woman who had an abortion to prison, provided he was personally safe.

The sad reality, however, is that if Trump wins (or steals) the White House in November, he will govern as a theocrat. There's a reason why Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., has stuck like a sucker to Trump's rear end. Johnson wants the United States to abandon religious freedom and run it according to his far-right vision of “biblically sanctioned government.” He sees Trump as the best way to transform the country into a Christian dictatorship.

The only way to gain power and push through the theocratic agenda is through trickery.

On Tuesday, Politico published an expose on the secret plans of the think tank The Center for Renewing America, described as “a leading group of a conservative consortium preparing for a second Trump term.” Led by Russell Vought, who previously worked as director of Trump's Office of Management and Budget, the group developed a plan to transform the United States into a “Christian nationalist” country. The group claims that “freedom is defined by God, not man,” which is a fancy way of saying that they oppose most human rights. Subsequently, they called for an end to free speech, using the Insurrection Act to suppress protests. The coalition also expressed support for “the abolition of same-sex marriage, the end of abortion and the reduction of access to contraceptives.”

Trump, being blatantly irreligious, may seem at first glance an odd choice to transform the United States into a Christian version of a country like Iran, where laws are based on far-right interpretations of religious texts. But that’s why he’s so valuable to the Christian right. They know that most Americans oppose Christian nationalism, especially where we lose free speech and sexual rights. The only way to gain power and push through the theocratic agenda is through trickery. A certain percentage of Americans will refuse to accept that Trump is the face of Christian theocracy – until, of course, it is too late and he moves into power. Moreover, Trump's obvious long-term goal is to make his power permanent, destroying democracy in such a way that voters can never remove him from office.

Trump himself understands the importance of misleading voters into believing he is more moderate than he is on social issues. This is why Trump's campaign “accidentally” leaked allegations that he was mulling a 16-week abortion ban. The hope is that this looks like a reasonable compromise and helps reinforce the false impression that Trump has no desire to ban abortion. In reality, Trump would almost certainly sign a complete or near-total national ban on abortion, just as he appointed the Supreme Court justices who overturned Roe. Additionally, its allies are developing plans to restore enforcement of the Comstock Act, a 19th-century law that makes it a crime to mail documents or information that could be used to prevent or end a crime. pregnancy. This would not only make it illegal to distribute abortion pills anywhere in the country, but, in the hands of Trump and his allies, it could be used to continue the distribution of contraception. Even sharing information about birth control could result in criminal penalties, under the law as written.

The Heritage Foundation, which is also busy developing plans for Trump's possible next term, is also working to ban birth control as well as abortion.

Preventing voters from knowing about these plans is of the utmost importance to the Christian Right. As one anti-choice leader told the New York Times: “I think pro-life groups should be as quiet as possible until the election. Notably, he's not too worried about speaking to the New York Times about this campaign of deception. That's because he knows full well that the people who will be fooled by this tactic don't publish stories in major newspapers, preferring to get their information from memes and Facebook snippets heard on cable news. . Likewise, these activists are willing to talk about their sinister plans on their own social media and at conferences, knowing that undecided voters will never hear about them.

Much of the press continues to treat as a mystery why Trump and the Republicans continue to look at Russian President Vladimir Putin with wide eyes. Under Johnson's leadership, House Republicans are blocking aid to Ukraine in their efforts to repel Russia's illegal invasion. Trump has openly encouraged Russia to invade more countries. Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson gave Putin a glowing interview, allowing the Russian dictator to invent elaborate justifications for what certainly looks like a plan to invade Poland. But many journalists continue to object to this obvious conclusion: Trump and his allies openly argue that Putin is expanding his power by conquering sovereign nations.

Trump’s Christian nationalism, however, reveals why this is no mystery at all. Putin's Russia is a model of Christian dictatorship desired by MAGA Republicans. Although he is a murderous authoritarian, Putin often presents himself as a devoted Christian whose violent and oppressive ways serve to “protect” his faith. However, like his allies in the United States, Putin's Christianity is not about love and compassion. He regularly murders his critics and, of course, he is currently inflicting mass death on Ukrainians. Putin's Christianity is defined by those he hates: feminists, LGBTQ people, Ukrainians, and anyone perceived as liberal or open-minded.

Ultimately, this is why Trump and his evangelical supporters are so inextricably linked, even as he mocks them behind their backs. It's not about faith and certainly not about love. Not even for those who go to church, unlike Trump. It is, and always has been, about power. Some of them can sincerely believe and pray. Others don't really think there is a God in heaven, but it benefits them to do otherwise. Either way, the priority of the religious right is what it is for Trump: a pretext to exert domination over others.

