Donald Trump confirms 6 names on his vice president shortlist





Former President Donald Trump has confirmed that at least six names are on his shortlist to be his vice presidential pick in this year's election.

Former President Donald Trump has confirmed that at least six names are on his shortlist to be his vice presidential pick in this year's election. On Tuesday evening, during a Fox News town hall, Trump said his list included Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Florida Rep. Byron Donalds, former Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott. Trump did not file the names himself, but rather presented them by the host of the town hall Laura Ingraham before saying they were all on her shortlist. Other possible names could also be on Trump's list.

In a Fox News town hall Tuesday night, Trump said his list included Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Florida Rep. Byron Donalds, former Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, l biotechnology entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and South Carolina senator. Tim Scott.

The front-runner for the GOP nomination, Trump did not produce the names himself, but instead introduced them by town hall host Laura Ingraham, who said audience members suggested them . Ingraham then asked Trump: “Are they all on your short list?” Trump responded, “They are.”

His possible other names could also appear on Trump's list. There has also been speculation surrounding New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Ohio Sen. JD Vance, among others.

Trump, 77, said the most important quality he looks for in a vice presidential candidate is someone who could be a great president if something happened to him.

He also said you would like to find someone who could help you from a voter perspective and added that he was looking for a running mate who agreed with him on a wide range of issues, including border security, interest rates, electric vehicles, foreign affairs, the need for strong military and educational choice.

“I always say I want people who have common sense because there's so much going on in this country that doesn't make any sense,” Trump said.

Trump told NBC News in September that he liked the idea of ​​choosing a woman as his running mate, but added: “We're going to choose the best person.” He said nothing Tuesday night about the fact that his running mate might be a woman.

At another Fox town hall in Iowa in January, Trump said he already knew who his choice would be, but did not elaborate. DeSantis and Ramaswamy were still opposing him for the Republican nomination at the time.

Scott also ran against Trump in the primary, but left the race before the first votes were cast. DeSantis, Ramaswamy and Scott have all supported Trump, with Ramaswamy and Scott actively campaigning for the former president.

Trump praised Scott, who was in attendance at the town hall, calling him a great advocate.

He has been much better to me than to himself, Trump said. I watched his campaign, and he doesn't like to talk about himself, but boy, does he talk about Trump.

In 2016, Trump chose then-Indiana governor Mike Pence as his running mate, but the men fell out after Pence rejected Trump's request to block certification of Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 election.

