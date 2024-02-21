Politics
The United States is becoming weak in the eyes of its enemies
The upcoming US presidential election in November will take place at a time when Washington faces many geopolitical challenges. It is for this reason that foreign policy plays a major role in the current electoral battle between the two candidates: outgoing President Joe Biden, who aspires to win a second term, and former President Donald Trump, who, despite all his legal proceedings and controversies, hopes to return to the Whites. Home.
In this regard, Biden's opponents have criticized his foreign policy, claiming that his strategies make the United States appear “weak” in the eyes of the world, especially its enemies.
Even Robert Wilkie, former US Secretary of Veterans Affairs under the Trump administration, compares the current situation to that of the West after the end of the First World War.
“The echoes of the 20th century have returned in force” he notes. Wilkie recalls that after the Great War, defense budgets were slashed as Western allies signed pacts declaring an end to war as an instrument of national policy and turning powerful warships into scrap metal. But the invasion of Poland and the attack on Pearl Harbor shattered this pacifist dream.
“The fall of the Berlin Wall also marked for some the 'end of history.' Utopian fantasies have even survived years of terrorist savagery sponsored by fanatical enemies of the West,” notes Wilkie in National interest review.
Comparing the two situations, Wilkie argues that the left “failed to learn the lessons” of the past. Now, according to Wilkie, the United States faces the danger of an axis of evil – China, Russia, Iran – more threatening and more complex than the Soviet Union once was.
British Defense Secretary Grant Shapps also warned that we are entering a “pre-war” phase, at a time when the British Army only has ammunition for a week of combat in a scenario similar to that of Ukraine.
In addition to criticizing Biden, Wilkie also attacks the Obama administration, which tried to appease its traditional adversaries: Iran, Russia and China. While sending billions of dollars to the Ayatollah regime, they promised Putin clemency and showed weakness toward China by not maintaining a presence in the Pacific.
All of this has led Washington’s enemies to challenge America’s “red lines.”, which were crossed without any response from the White House. “The United States has been portrayed as the paper tiger that communists and theocratic fanatics have always claimed to be,” notes Wilkie, recalling the withdrawal from Afghanistan and current responses to attacks by Iranian-backed militias against the American bases in the Middle East.
On the military level, Wilkie says US military is 'overwhelmed, underfunded and underfunded'. Defense spending is the lowest percentage of GDP since the end of World War II, and military recruiting has dried up as the administration uses the Pentagon as an experiment in social justice, Wilkie complains.
The former US Secretary of Veterans Affairs also raises the question of who runs the White House, recalling that the Secretary of Defense disappeared for days without anyone noticing.
“Are the radicals on the White House staff inspired by the professors who run the show by pushing the administration to the left, even to the point of throwing Israel to the wolves? These are the same staffers who ruined our energy independence and look wistfully to the UN Human Rights Council for inspiration,” Wilkie writes.
Wilkie ends his analysis with a warning: “This is the time of maximum danger for America”. He believes that while the country should prepare for conflict between great powers, no one seems to be in charge. “The wickedness of the wicked is strengthened by the weakness of the virtuous. » he concludes, paraphrasing Winston Churchill.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.atalayar.com/en/articulo/politics/the-us-is-becoming-weak-in-the-eyes-of-its-enemies/20240221113507197071.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
