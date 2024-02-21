



Greek business leaders are optimistic that an increase in Turkish visitors will fill the void left by declining numbers of Israeli tourists.

ADVERTISEMENT Travelers from Turkey will be able to visit 10 Greek islands with an accelerated temporary visa, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced after his historic meeting last December with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The seven-day on-site visa will facilitate access to islands such as Kalymnos, Limnos, Leros, Kos, Lesvos, Chios, Samos, Rhodes, Symi and Kastelorizo, all close to the Turkish coast and historically popular with Turkish visitors despite relations tense Greek-Turkish ones. Symi Island Mayor Lefteris Papakalodoukas welcomed the initiative, highlighting the close tourism and cultural ties between Greece and Turkey. He highlighted the popularity of Symi among Turkish boaters, with the island seeing a significantly higher number of boat arrivals than others like Rhodes. Previously, Turkish visitors faced a lengthy visa process through the Greek consulate in Izmir. The new fast-track system simplifies entry, with thousands already expressing interest. Giannis Papavasileiou, president of the Hotel Owners Association, said the influx of visitors from Turkey is expected to increase, offsetting the deficit caused by the lack of Israeli tourists and ultimately benefiting the local economy . Locals are pushing for the project to be implemented as quickly as possible, with the aim of welcoming more Turkish visitors from this summer.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.euronews.com/2024/02/21/greece-introduces-fast-track-visa-for-turkish-tourists-to-10-greek-islands The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos