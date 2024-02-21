5 questions emerging from Trump's civil fraud trial





The repercussions are being felt days after the massive judgment against former President Trump in his civil fraud trial in New York.

The headline of that decision was the award of nearly $355 million to Trump by Judge Arthur Engoron, who found that Trump habitually inflated the value of his properties in order to obtain favorable loan terms.

The judge also complained about the complete lack of contrition and remorse from Trump and the other defendants.

Trump said he would appeal the decision. He also called this case a witch hunt the likes of which our country has never seen before.

The move is also part of a broader debate over the business climate in New York.

Shark Tank investor Kevin OLeary told Fox Business on Monday that he saw no justification for the decision and said he would never invest in New York now.

Here are answers to some of the biggest questions raised by the decision.

Did Trump commit a victimless crime?

This is one of the most controversial points of the case.

Trump repeatedly stressed that his lenders had been repaid and that the deals under the microscope were making money.

The largest lender involved in the case, Deutsche Bank, has not filed any complaints regarding the conduct of Trump or the Trump Organization.

So it's understandable that skepticism about the fairness of the decision extends beyond Trump's die-hard MAGA supporters.

But there is another side to the story.

New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) claimed that Deutsche Bank lost nearly $170 million in interest because of Trump's false claims.

Although a major bank may not be the most sympathetic victim in the public eye, it is entirely true that every state, particularly New York, has an interest in maintaining the fundamental integrity of its economic system.

Law professor Orin Kerr, writing in Reason, argued that the victimless crime argument was essentially false.

Kerr drew an analogy to drunk driving laws, saying the government has a legitimate interest in discouraging reckless behavior, regardless of whether someone is injured by a specific instance of that behavior.

Was the affair political?

Shortly after the decision was released, Trump called James a totally corrupt attorney general and claimed that President Biden was using the case to obstruct a political opponent.

It's unclear exactly what Trump means by corrupt in James' case, and there is no suggestion that she benefited financially from the affair.

It is true, however, that she is a long-time political enemy of the former president.

Campaigning for attorney general in 2018, James called Trump a crook and a carnival barker, according to the Associated Press. The AP also noted his promise to bring new scrutiny to the then-president's real estate deals.

Yet at the same time, Engoron claimed in his 92-page ruling that the defendants submitted demonstrably false financial data, which resulted in fraudulent financial statements. When confronted at trial with these statements, the defendants and expert witnesses simply denied the reality.

So, is a case that reveals actual fraud invalidated simply because the attorney general handling the case is a political enemy of the accused?

Will the case have ramifications for New York businesses?

The argument made by figures like OLeary is that the decision will have a chilling effect, discouraging investment in New York.

Every investor is worried because where is the victim? OLeary asked Neil Cavuto during his interview with Fox Business. Who lost the money? This is an arbitrary decision made by a judge.

OLeary said this is particularly damaging to New York because, in his view, it is already on track to becoming a losing state due to high taxes and excessive regulation.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Mike Turner (R-Ohio) made a similar argument Sunday, saying during an interview on NBC's Meet the Press that the decision would pose a threat to all companies, including those currently operating in New York State. York.

However, putting aside the broader issue of taxes and regulation in New York, the argument that the Trump verdict will have a big impact seems tenuous.

If it is claimed that the powers that be targeted Trump specifically, and did so in an aberrational manner, why would CEOs of other independent companies make decisions based on that?

How rare was the decision?

The sheer magnitude of the ruling against Trump is highly unusual.

Some experts also note that while James has taken other cases aimed at cracking down on questionable business practices, these usually revolve around cases where ordinary citizens are manipulated.

The attorney general's job is to protect people who cannot protect themselves, Gregory Germain, a law professor at Syracuse University, told Reuters on Friday. Here we are dealing with very sophisticated lenders, perfectly capable of protecting themselves and who have not asked for help from the Attorney General.

The judge backed away from permanently banning Trump from doing business in New York.

But Trump is also barred from running a business in New York for three years.

Will the verdict have a negative impact on Trump's presidential campaign?

Certainly not.

Last year, as four criminal indictments were unsealed against Trump, his lead in the Republican primary widened.

The civil decision regarding fraud could spark a new rallying of Republican voters.

The criminal prosecutions against Trump could have a real impact in a general election, if any of them result in a conviction.

But the civil fraud case is more likely to hit his ego and his bank balance than his political fortunes.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/4479606-5-questions-that-reverberate-from-trumps-civil-fraud-trial/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos