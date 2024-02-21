Donald Trump prepares an even more aggressive anti-immigration agenda





Donald Trump is not only seeking to restore the extreme, anti-immigration policies of his first term if he wins in November; he seeks to go further. We have to do something about this, Trump told Laura Ingraham on Fox News during a town hall on Tuesday, repeating his ugly 2015 claim that other countries weren't sending their best products to the United States. We have the worst border in world history.

Claiming that countries were emptying their prisons to the United States, Trump reiterated his plan to carry out mass deportations, which he promised during the election campaign would be the largest in American history. Of course, he remained vague on the details, telling Ingraham that he would first weed out the bad ones, whom he would find by calling in the local police.

Still, the remarks provide new insight into the hardline border policies he will pursue during a second term that, as the Washington Post reported Wednesday, could include mobilizing the military to control immigration and establishment of expulsion camps along the border. Americans can expect that immediately after President Trump returns to the Oval Office, he will reinstate all of his previous policies, implement all-new enforcement measures that will send shockwaves to all criminal smugglers of the around the world and brings together all the federal and state powers necessary to institute the largest deportation operation in American history, campaign spokesperson Karoline Leavitt told the outlet. Undocumented immigrants should not be comfortable, she added, because very soon they will return home.

Content

This content can also be viewed on the site from which it originated.

These projects are dangerous and dehumanizing, as critics point out. Trump is following the playbook of 20th century dictators, Geneviève Nadeau, a former Department of Homeland Security lawyer, said in a Protect Democracy report. The Trump team's plans are psychotic, Jason Houser, former Immigration and Customs Enforcement chief of staff, told the Post. Yet Trump’s allies rallied behind them. It's an industrial-scale problem, as Florida Rep. Mike Waltz told Fox Business' Stuart Varney on Wednesday, saying the equivalent of the population of Alaska, Dakota North, South Dakota and Vermont should be completely cleansed, rounded up and expelled.

Trump and Republicans have sought to use immigration against President Joe Biden in this year's election, even going so far as to reject a bipartisan border bill that would have implemented some of the stricter policies they had themselves demanded. In response, Biden used the Republican Party's cynical move to flip the script, saying Trump would rather use this problem as a weapon than actually solve it. The president would also consider taking steps to limit the number of asylum seekers and speed up deportations. Yet that hasn't stopped Trump from moving further and further to the right. I don't think he'll ever be close to solving the problem, Trump told Ingraham of his opponent on Tuesday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vanityfair.com/news/donald-trump-extreme-immigration-agenda The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos