The story repeats itself ? Why Chinese companies are creating private armies

China seems to be returning to its old ways. His companies reportedly set up volunteer armies, which was more common in the 1970s. Several of the country's state-owned companies and one private company have set up internal combat forces over the past year.

Such private military units are a legacy of the Mao Zedong era, according to a report published in Financial Times (FT). But why are they back? We take a look.

What do we know about Chinese private armies?

The private units are known as the Popular Armed Forces (PAF). They are made up of civilians who keep their regular jobs and serve as a reserve force for China's army, the largest in the world.

The People's Armed Forces should be available for missions such as wartime support, operations during national disasters and maintaining social order, according to a report from CNN. Another report from FT states that these private armies carry out civil protection activities and contribute to military recruitment, promotion and training.

However, members of these forces do not currently operate outside China. They are very similar to the U.S. National Guard, a state force that serves as a private combat reserve for the U.S. military.

Also read: Explanation: How China is strengthening its military capabilities

Since last year, Chinese private militias have increased. In October 2023, the Chinese Ministry of Defense confirmed its desire to include these units in state-owned enterprises (SOE).

A FT Analysis of company announcements and state media reports from 2023 shows that dozens of Chinese state-owned enterprises have established new People's Armed Forces departments. At least 16 major companies, including a private dairy giant, now have volunteer armies, reports CNN.

Chinese People's Liberation Army recruits undergo training in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province. Private armies come under the leadership of the Chinese military. File photo/Reuters

While most private forces are created by state-owned companies, Yili Group in December became the first private company to establish its own unit. Among the world's largest dairy producers, the company is not state-controlled but the local government of Hohhot, the town where it is based, has an 8.5 percent stake.

Yilis' private military unit is under the leadership of the PLA garrison in Inner Mongolia and the regional government's Communist Party committee, reports CNN. The group was established to build a national defense force based in Yili, capable of serving in peacetime, dealing with emergencies and responding in wartime, said Huang Zhiqiang, executive vice president of the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

Why are Chinese companies building these forces?

As China's economy continues to slow, there is growing social discontent among the population. There are also fears of conflict abroad as tensions with Taiwan and the United States rise.

Analysts say the creation of these corporate forces highlights Beijing's concerns on these issues. It is also seen as part of Chinese President Xi Jinping's efforts to tighten the Communist Party's grip on society after the pandemic.

Draconian COVID-19 restrictions have sparked protests and public anger, which is rare in a communist nation. Protests have only intensified since then, as China faces a housing downturn and battles deflation, youth unemployment and business failures.

A protester holds up a sign in front of a Tiananmen Square memorial in London's Trafalgar Square. Protests in China have increased in recent years. Archive photo/AFP

According to data from the China Labor Bulletin, a Hong Kong-based nonprofit that monitors worker protests, the number of strikes rose to 1,794 in 2023, more than double from the 830 recorded last year. former.

Neil Thomas, a Chinese politics researcher at the Asia Society Policy Institutes' China Analysis Center, said: CNNThe return of business militias reflects Xi's growing focus on the need to better integrate economic development with national security, as the country faces a tougher future of slower growth and increasing geopolitical competition.

According to him, private armies could help the Communist Party to more effectively curb demonstrations and employee strikes.

Grant Newsham, a retired U.S. Navy colonel who also worked as a U.S. diplomat in East and South Asia, said private armies have been part of Xi Jinping's efforts to consolidate and strengthen control since he took power. This control ultimately depends on the potential or actual use of violence and intimidation. The presence of these armed forces units in state enterprises expands and strengthens control as well as the psychological threat of violence, he said. Voice of America (VoA).

Experts believe these units will focus on domestic security and will not be mobilized to confront foreign adversaries.

Activation of these PAFDs [Peoples Armed Forces Department] units is a symptom of leadership concern about the domestic social stability situation, Timothy Heath, a senior fellow in international defense at the Rand Corporation think tank, was quoted by FT. Because it's happening in many places at the same time, it's almost certainly driven from the top down.

According to him, these private armies could play a role in internal security, acting as a link between business, society and security forces. It would also promote patriotism and help monitor compliance with Chinese Communist Party directives, he added.

A paramilitary recruit takes part in a training session at a military base in Tianjin Municipality. File photo/Reuters

What does China say?

Wu Qian, a spokesperson for China's Defense Ministry, said in October 2023 that efforts to strengthen the PAFD were part of China's national approach to national defense and that the militias were available for everything from mobilization on a large scale up to the response to an armed conflict. natural disaster.

In a statement released by China's state news agency China, he said the establishment of corporate brigades in state-owned enterprises was necessary to fulfill national defense obligations and strengthen national defense construction. People's Armed Forces units within state-owned enterprises are a component of the national defense system, they constitute the party's armed labor department within enterprises, as well as the government's recruitment arm within enterprises, he said. -he declares.

China's Xi Jinping visits a military command center. File photo/AP

What did private armies do in the past?

The People's Armed Forces were linked to the recruitment efforts of the People's Liberation Army at the county and village levels during Mao's era.

According to Chinese-American social scientist Cheng Xiaonong and Chinese human rights official Wan Runnan, armed forces groups helped the Communist Party gain a foothold in rural and urban areas after the party took power in 1949. VoA. They suppressed anti-communist rebellions and ensured that everyone toed the party line.

Cheng said VOA that sometimes these groups used sticks, guns and other tools against villagers and factory workers, which was still possible.

With the contribution of agencies