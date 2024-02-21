Politics
Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono was appointed by President Joko Widodo as Minister of ATR/BPN
JAKARTA – President of the Republic of Indonesia (RI) Joko Widodo inaugurated Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono as Minister of Agrarian Affairs and Land Planning/Head of the National Land Agency (ATR/BPN) in State Palace, Wednesday (02/21/2024). Simultaneously, he also appointed Hadi Tjahjanto, Minister of ATR/Head of BPN for the period June 2022-February 2024, as Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs (Menko Polhukam).
In his statement, the President of the Republic of Indonesia conveyed three axes entrusted to Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono as Minister of ATR/Head of BPN. “First, electronic (land) certificates should be encouraged to be more massive. Second, the goal of business-related commercial use rights (HGU) (PT) should be achieved immediately because many people want to enter. Third , the objective is 120 million PTSL (Registration) “We must be able to complete the Complete Systematic Field, editor's note)”, he declared.
Based on his experience, President Joko Widodo is convinced that Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono will be able to fulfill his mandate well. “I don't think I would hesitate to give a place to the ATR/BPN ministry because it is a management issue. I think it is very ready,” he said.
Based on the mandate given to him during the remainder of President Joko Widodo's term, Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono is committed to providing the best to the Indonesian people, especially in the areas of land and space planning. “First of all, I am grateful to have received today an extraordinary mandate from the President, the Government and the State to carry out my duties as Minister of ATR/Head of BPN,” he said. he declares.
“It is a responsibility that, God willing, I will carry out to the best of my ability, although we realize that it is not a long period, eight months, but I still believe that at any time we can do our best for society and the country”, continued Minister ATR/Head of the BPN.
In carrying out his duties, Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono admitted that he would continue to communicate and coordinate with Hadi Tjahjanto as Minister of ATR/Head of BPN who was previously in office. “I congratulate Mr. Hadi as the new Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs and at the same time express many thanks. He has been extraordinary, having handled various pressing issues in the area of ATR/BPN “, did he declare.
Regarding the three main mandates given to him by President Joko Widodo, the ATR Minister/BPN leader is confident that with all his might and efforts, he will be able to accomplish these tasks. Regarding the electronic land certificate, he said it would continue to be intensified as it could be a solution to various problems, including overlaps and games of land mafia elements.
“It’s a question of justice, not just handing out certificates, but fundamental justice. “We also aim that if what Mr. Hadi has done so far can provide legal certainty, especially regarding land use planning, location and land that will be used as a place to build various infrastructure on a strategic national and local scale, then investments will move,” explained Agus. Harimurti Yudhoyono.
According to him, if investments move, it will have a significant impact on the nation, particularly in terms of economic growth and social well-being. “It is the confidence that we must grow at home and abroad. If investments move, they will certainly bring economic growth, the people's economy will move, create jobs, increase incomes and, ultimately “Society will be more prosperous,” said Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono. .
Also present at this inauguration were Nanny Hadi Tjahjnato; Annisa Pohan Yudhoyono; Expert in community participation and regional government, Yulia Jaya Nirmawati; as well as the head of the public relations office of the Ministry of ATR/BPN, Lampri. Also present were ministers, heads of institutions and advanced Indonesian Cabinet ranks. (LS/PHAL)
