Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will not give interview to Tucker Carlson due to Navalny hearing





In principle, our former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson would have given an interview to the Fox News host, he also informed Tucker Carlson about the Putin interview, but the Times gave up this possibility due to the hearing of 'Alexei Navalny.

ANNOUNCEMENT The former government had initially requested one million dollars (around HUF 370 million) for maintenance. According to the report, the money was intended for Ukrainian charities. But he gave up the opportunity when it emerged that opposition figure Alexei Navalny, one of the best-known critics of Russian President Vladimir Putin's policies, had been killed in prison on Friday. According to the British Ministry of Justice, Navalny was assassinated, and it was announced on Wednesday: the United Kingdom has frozen the assets of the six Russian prisoners who served time in Sarkkri prison where Navalny died. In addition, they were banned from the territory of the United Kingdom. Tucker Carlson told BlazeTV, a conservative American television channel, that while he was in Moscow and meeting with Putin before his interview with him, he discovered that our former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson had spoken about him. Boris Johnson was annoyed by him calling him a tool of the Kremlin, so I asked him for an interview because he was constantly accusing me of being a tool of the Kremlin. He said no to that.” Carlson didn't give up, he continued to struggle with my request for an interview, which eventually yielded results: “Eventually one of your advisors called me back and said (Johnson) would talk to me, but only in exchange for a million dollars.” According to Carlson, the former governor offered the money in gold or bitcoin in exchange for his views on Ukraine during the interview. “This is the guy the US government stopped the Ukraine peace process two years ago, he is responsible for hearing thousands of people,” Carlson said, but I didn't ask for a million of dollars. , Boris Johnson is much gentler, much nicer than Vladimir Putin. » Boris Johnson's son-in-law responded to Carlson's defenses: he only accepted the offer on the condition that the $1 million be donated to charities supporting Ukrainian veterans. However, news of Navalny's hearing broke, which ultimately ruined the interview plan and ended the statement war.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://hu.euronews.com/2024/02/21/navalnij-interju-tucker-carlson-boris-johnson The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos