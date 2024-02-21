Senator hails significant dynamic in Turkish-American relations





The two NATO allies, Trkiye and the United States, can capitalize on significant momentum in their relations, US Senator Chris Murphy said on Wednesday during a visit to Trkiye after the approval of Sweden's candidacy to NATO. Ties between the two countries have long been strained by issues ranging from Trkiye's purchase of Russian S-400 missile defense systems to U.S. support for the PKK terrorist group's Syrian branch, the YPG, which occupies parts of the north of Syria close to the Turkish border. “You definitely feel a new, helpful, positive feeling in the relationship and we really felt that in all of our meetings yesterday,” Murphy told Reuters in an interview in Istanbul after talks in the capital Ankara with Turkish leaders. Last week, President Recep Tayyip Erdoan spoke of a positive trend in relations between the two NATO allies, with the sale of F-16 fighter jets to Trkiye following the ratification of Sweden's membership in NATO after 20 months of delay. Murphy and Senator Jeanne Shaheen met with Erdoan and Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan to express gratitude for Trkiye's support on this issue and to discuss next steps. “I think this is a moment of significant momentum for the partnership between the United States and Turkiyeh,” he said, with many issues they can attempt to capitalize on in “an alliance complicated with ups and downs. Positions on the war in Russia Murphy said Russia and Ukraine were at the top of the negotiating agenda, including the need to work more closely “to ensure that Trkiye does not continue to be a place where Russia can circumvent the American sanctions. On Monday, Reuters exclusively reported sources saying the U.S. threat to impose sanctions on financial firms doing business with Russia had chilled Turkish-Russian trade. Ankara has said it is taking steps to avoid becoming a haven to circumvent sanctions. “We've heard a lot of support for increased partnership. I think Sweden's vote and the F-16 decision will allow us to work more closely together to help enforce U.S. sanctions,” he said. Murphy said. He said they discussed potential new avenues to formalize work on sanctions coordination. Murphy said it was also possible to find a way forward on the issue of Trkiye's purchase of Russian S-400 systems, which prompted Washington to impose sanctions on Trkiye's defense industry in 2020 . The Ankara talks focused on the “very delicate subject” of Syria, amid long-standing tensions over US military support for coalition forces including the YPG, which Washington says is crucial to the fight against Daesh. Ankara has repeatedly asked its ally to end its support and partnership with the group. “This opening of relations between the United States and Turkiye gives us an opportunity to sit at the table and really honestly discuss the possibility of working more closely together in Syria,” he said. Washington considers the PKK a terrorist organization and promised to remove the PKK/YPG from the Turkish border area in a 2019 agreement.

