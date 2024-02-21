Indonesian elections: implications for the UK

The third time proved to be a charm for Prabowo Subianto. After failed presidential elections in 2014 and 2019, the controversial former military general managed to transform his image from a fiery nationalist to a softer one. grandfather figure. As of February 14, he is the presumptive next president of Indonesia, although the results will not be certified for a few months.

Prabowos' past is troubled and controversial. Due to alleged human rights violations committed under the Indonesian dictatorship, Prabowo was kicked out of the military and, until recently, barred from entering the United States. This electoral context was unique given that incumbent President Joko Widodo, better known as Jokowi, remains extremely popular in Indonesia. His implicit support certainly helped Prabowo's election chances; with Prabowo positioning himself as Candidate for the continuity of Jokowis.

Jokowi's support is also evident in the choice of Prabowo as his running mate; the now presumed vice president being Gibran, Jokowi's eldest son. Democratic standards were skewed for this vice-presidential choice, as the Indonesian constitution specifies that candidates must be over 40 years old, while Gibran is 36. A controversial constitutional decision allowed Gibran to run, ahead of a court headed by none other than Jokowi’s brother. -law. All of this paints a rather difficult picture of the health of Indonesia's democracy during this election cycle, although the general principles have generally been respected.

The mandate and responsibility of the presidential office in Indonesia is as enormous as the country itself; From east to west, Indonesia extends a distance roughly equivalent to the distance between the United Kingdom and Afghanistan. As the world's third-largest democracy and the world's first Muslim-majority country, the stakes are high. Indonesia has the largest population in Southeast Asia, is a rapidly growing G20 economy, and is both an active player and subject in the growing competition between the United States and China.

What does all this mean for the UK?

The 2023 Integrated Review Update identified the Indo-Pacific as a key geographic priority, having delivered on the initial ambition of a shift and now pushing for long-term strategic foundation. Developments in the Indo-Pacific region, in which Indonesia is a significant player, have an outsized impact on the global economy, supply chains and strategic stability. A deal negotiated in 2022 by then-Foreign Secretary Liz Truss defines the UK-Indonesia relationship as one strategic partnership, and there are a number of factors to take into account take into account when exploring the future of this partnership.

The first concerns how Prabowo will conduct his foreign policy. While domestically he heralds a continuation of Jokowis' outgoing policies, internationally Prabowo will likely take a broader view of the world beyond Indonesia. Indonesia's traditionally independent and non-aligned foreign policy will continue, albeit with an unpredictable edge brought by Prabowo. The key area is likely to be the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), where Indonesia traditionally plays a leading role, but which has been neglected in recent years by Jokowi's administration , focused on the domestic market. As ASEAN continues to face a succession of regional conflicts Due to tensions, from overlapping claims in the South China Sea to the civil war in Myanmar, Indonesia under Prabowo has the potential to play a more active role in regional security affairs.

A potentially more active foreign policy role for Indonesia will likely impact the UK's engagement with Indonesia and the wider Indo-Pacific. This comes with the possibilityYes for greater defense cooperation between the UK and Indonesia, at a time when the UK and its Western allies are desperate for partners in the region and opportunities to strengthen their own defensive capabilities.

How Indonesia behaves towards China will also be a topic to watch. Economic ties between Indonesia and China expected to reach 100 billion dollars in the years to come, while trying to resist its political influence. Under the new leadership, Indonesia will likely maintain its traditional stance of non-alignment between the United States and China. The clearest example of this was last year's decision to politely decline an invitation to join BRICS, the economic bloc sometimes seen as led by China. Indonesia purchases defense equipment from the United States, but remains generally cautious about over-reliance on the United States for its security and will certainly continue on the same path of trying to balance the two powers .

As for his personal traits, Prabowo speaks English fluently and grew up in London, Zurich and Kuala Lumpur, but in a fiery nationalist tradition. will be sensitive to any perceived slights by diplomats or other leaders. He is also very unpredictable, as evidenced by his proposed Russia-Ukraine peace plan for 2023, presented in his personal capacity at the IISS Shangri-La Dialogue. This proposal was quickly rejected by the Ukrainians, but Indonesia is keen to end the fighting in Ukraine due to the economic effects of reduced grain and fertilizer imports. Indonesia cannot be considered an ally of Ukraine and has failed to join the Western-led sanctions regime against Russia. Instead, outgoing President Jokowi described Indonesia as a peace bridge between Russia and Ukraine, a political rhetoric that will continue under Prabowo. This goes against the UK's strong support for Ukraine and underlines the position of many emerging powers seeking to end the war quickly. This will certainly be a sticking point in the future of UK-Indonesia relations.

Finally, the economic and geopolitical value of Indonesia's markets makes it a very valuable strategic partner for the United Kingdom. Indonesia's strength in the green raw materials sector and its dominant position in the nickel sector make it an attractive free trade agreement (FTA) partner. Indonesia currently supplies about half of the world's nickel, a metal essential for producing both renewable energy sources and electric vehicle batteries. The Economist estimates that by 2030, Indonesia could become the world's fourth largest producer of green raw materials. Outgoing President Jokowi has successfully increased Indonesian production of higher-value products beyond raw nickel ore, and Prabowo will likely continue this policy otherwise extend it to other metals such as tin or bauxite. The UK will need to position itself as a valuable partner to the Prabowos government in order to reap the benefits of these booming markets. The US and Indonesia are currently negotiating an FTA, and securing such a deal for the UK would cement the vision of a global Britain in a post-Brexit environment. These green raw materials and essential minerals would be essential to such a deal, alongside issues related to palm oil and deforestation that have long been discussed. EU-Indonesia FTA negotiations hampered.

In summary, under Prabowo's presumptive presidency, Indonesia is likely to take a slightly more active foreign policy role that will impact the UK's engagement in the Indo-Pacific, particularly through the possibilities of greater defense cooperation and a possible FTA. Yet questions remain over who the UK will meet as its interlocutor in Indonesia – a nationalist militarist figure, or his reinvented softer image.