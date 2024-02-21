Trump faces hurdles in securing appeal bond in fraud case





Former President Donald Trump is preparing to fight a massive fine in the New York business fraud case that threatens to wipe out most of the money he says he has on hand.

But first he has to get bail, which may not be so simple.

Trump was ordered Friday to pay about $355 million in penalties, plus more than $98 million in interest after a judge found the former president liable for fraud for manipulating financial statements turned over to lenders. Each day, accrued interest adds $87,502 to Trump's bill.

Unless he wants to pay the full fine while his expected appeal is considered, Trump will have to post an appeal bond. This is typically up to 120% of the judgment plus current interest.

At this rate, Trump's initial decision with interest would indicate he will need to secure bond worth more than $540 million. But it is unlikely that the real estate baron will be able to use his properties as collateral.

There's not much value in taking real estate as collateral, said Neil Pedersen, owner of the New York-based surety agency Pedersen & Sons.

Trump may have to liquidate some assets in order to get a bond, Pedersen said. The bond company will also charge fees that could total millions of dollars.

An appeal of Judge Arthur Engoron's decision could take years.

Another complicating factor: Trump's status as presidential front-runner.

This is an unprecedented situation for a potential bond company to engage in, Pedersen said.

No one has ever had to enforce a compensation agreement against the man who could very well be the next U.S. president, he said.

Trump has vowed to appeal Engoron's decision, which threatens not only his bottom line, but also his entire persona as a very wealthy business genius, which he has carefully cultivated for decades.

But bond brokers may have reservations about working with Trump, whose business practices and claims about his wealth have been successfully challenged in court.

Appeal bonds are used to ensure that a person ordered to pay a judgment cannot abuse the courts to delay or avoid making that payment.

Who will one day create links [Trump] is committed to respecting this judgment, declared New York business lawyer David Slarskey. Who will do this?

Trump, who said in a deposition last year that he had more than $400 million in cash, could technically file the entire judgment against him, plus interest, if he contests the judgment. But his lawyer has already said he will get bail.

We have to post the bond, which is the full amount and part of it, Trump lawyer Alina Habba told Fox News on Monday.

We will be ready to do it, she said.

Habba said it expects to post bail of about $400 million within 30 days to file a notice of appeal, which begins after a court clerk issues the final judgment of Engoron.

Engoron also banned Trump for three years from running a business in New York or seeking loans from financial institutions registered with the state.

Habba also appeared to dismiss the question of whether Trump will have to sell his New York real estate assets as his legal troubles mount.

But Pedersen warned that could cause its own headache.

These assets are not liquid, so if Trump rejects the appeal, the process of converting these assets into cash could be difficult, perhaps even more so in a case centered on disputes over the value of Trump's properties.

Habba did not immediately respond to CNBC's questions about the process of obtaining an appeal bond.

The Engoron ruling in Manhattan Supreme Court came weeks after a jury in a separate civil case in New York federal court ordered Trump to pay $83.3 million for defaming the writer E. John Carroll. This is in addition to the $5 million Trump has already been ordered to pay in another defamation case brought by Carroll.

After that case went to trial, the former president took the unusual step of setting aside a $5.6 million cash deposit while he pursued his appeal.

Trump critic and lawyer George Conway suggested that Trump was unable to obtain a third-party appeal bond. Trump's lawyers denied this, saying he simply wanted to avoid the extra fees that would be charged by a bond company.

But as Trump's legal sanctions exceed half a billion dollars, Slarskey and others have predicted that Trump could soon declare bankruptcy.

Forbes estimated Trump's net worth at around $2.6 billion in February.

