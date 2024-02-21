President Biden returns to San Francisco for the first time since APEC. Here's what you need to know.

President Joe Biden landed at San Francisco International Airport Wednesday afternoon as he travels to the Bay Area for several fundraising events until his departure Thursday.

President began his current campaign trip in Los Angeles on Tuesday, trying to make up for lost time while largely avoiding the Southern California stronghold for Democratic donors during last year's Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

After giving a speech at an official event in Culver City, during which he discussed cancellation of federal student loans at 153,000, Biden left Los Angeles aboard Air Force One and arrived at San Francisco International Airport around 3 p.m. He will then take the Marine One helicopter to San Francisco's Marina Green before appearing at two private campaign events in the city. The first event takes place at 4:15 p.m. and the second at 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday evening.

Although the White House has not released any specific information regarding the two campaign events, the second event is reportedly a dinner hosted by businessman Gordon Getty, real estate mogul George Marcus and his wife Judy. The dinner will also include distinguished speaker Nancy Pelosi as a featured guest.

On Thursday, the president will make an appearance at another private campaign event in Los Altos Hills before leaving the area in the afternoon, according to the White House.

The president visited the Bay Area for the last time in November for the Asia-Pacific Economic Summitwhen he met with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the historic Filoli House and Garden in Woodside.