Donald Trump's sneaker stunt stole the black culture he vilified





I can't get over the fact that former President Donald Trump showed up at Sneaker Con this weekend and debuted a sneaker.

The tacky gold shoes with red bottoms Oh how I wish Christian Louboutin could drop the red sole and American flag pattern, I don't mind. Not all must-have kicks are flying, just look at Kanye West's ugly Yeezys.

I don't mind the $400 price tag either. Louis Vuitton charges $1,300 for fancy Converse knockoffs. And while Trump is a politician, fashion and politics have always been strange bedfellows.

What bothers me is that the former president's gold sneaker is a clear, albeit garish, nod to hip-hop culture, a culture he spent years vilifying. Yeah, I know. Why can't Trumps Sneaker Con appearance be about him connecting with his homies over shoes. Why are you talking about race?

The truth is that without hip-hop culture, sneaker culture would not exist. And without black American culture, hip-hop would not exist.

Trump is neither of them's friends, period. In fact, Trump and many of his Republican supporters are actively trying to erase black culture from the American landscape, most blatantly through continued attempts at voter suppression and book bans. Black people benefited from slavery, many say. Black history is not American history, they assert.

But is sneaker culture ready for the taking?

The hypocrisy is astonishing.

Where is it? Trump's colonization of sneaker culture is entirely dependent on brand. All 1,000 limited-edition Trump sneakers, made by CIC Ventures LLC, are sold out, earning the company at least $400,000. According to the website, the sneakers are not designed, manufactured, distributed or sold by Donald J. Trump, The Trump Organization or any of their respective subsidiaries or officers. But Trump said he owned CIC Ventures in his 2023 financial disclosure.

Sneaker Con was founded by brothers Alan and Barris Vinogradov and their friend Yu-Ming Wu in 2009 to spread sneaker culture across the world and provide sneaker lovers a destination to buy and sell sneakers. Today, Sneaker Con is present in 30 cities, has more than 4,000 exhibitors and attracts more than 300,000 attendees. Annual revenues are in the millions. There is no mention of hip-hop in the marketing, as if this important part of sneaker culture has been erased from history, like the burning of so many black businesses in America in the early days of Jim Crow , stunting black economic growth.

Alan Vinogradav is an official Trump supporter who, over the course of a year, donated approximately $1,570 to the former president's political fundraiser.

There’s no way I’m going to let Trump or the cats at Sneaker Con ignore sneaker cultures. Black history, especially in Philadelphia, home to some of the most dedicated Sneakerheads I know, and especially during Black History Month.

In 1982, Nike chose 76er Moses Malone as one of five NBA players to introduce Air Force 1s to America and the white-on-white Forces became the unofficial kick of Philly. Many say this sneaker revived sneaker culture in Philadelphia. Yet it wasn't until RUN-DMC's 1986 single, My Adidas did sneaker culture, that the practice of buying sneakers to covet and style rather than wear to play sports was truly born.

Over the past 40 years, countless brands, from Pumas to Converse, LA Gear to Etonics, Nike to New Balance and A Swimming Ape to Reebok, have painstakingly launched styles that have appealed to hip-hop connoisseurs. The more popular the sneakers became with hip-hop-inspired rappers and baseball players like Allen Iverson, the more valuable the shoes became.

There was a time when Trump cozied up to hip-hop artists because they gave credence to the shady Jamaica Estates-born businessman. Black rappers continued to mention Trump in their music even after he took out ads in New York newspapers calling for the conviction of the Central Park Five, the five black teenagers who spent 13 years in prison for a crime that 'they had not committed. Trump was a symbol of wealth. A model. He was the embodiment of life goals.

Yet despite rappers worshiping Trump's golden altar, he has spent the last 10 years dismissing black history and running a campaign reminiscent of a time when it was acceptable to lynch black men , preventing them from going to school or paying Black men get fair wages, while advocating for laws that would make it harder for Black people to vote or learn Black history.

Trump, standing on the podium at Sneaker Con, calling himself a friend of sneaker culture is disingenuous.

But then again, what's new?

