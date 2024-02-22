Joko Widodo appoints Hadi Tjahjanto as Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs and AHY as Minister of ATR, BPN





JAKARTA – Today, President Joko Widodo is scheduled to inaugurate the Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs and the Minister for Agrarian Affairs and Land Planning/Head of the BPN. Hadi Tjahjanto, who was originally Minister of ATR/BPN, would be appointed Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs, previously held by Mahfud Md. Then it was rumored that the Minister of ATR/BPN would be occupied by the Democratic General President Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (AHY). Today is Pon Wednesday. Wednesday Pon is often seen as the day Jokowi will make big decisions. One of them is a cabinet reshuffle. Yesterday (20/2), the question of a ministerial reshuffle had been circulating since noon. The position of Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs has been vacant since the departure of Mahfud Md, who resigned due to his candidacy in the presidential election. This position will be filled. The Minister of Agriculture, Commander Hadi Tjahjanto, was mentioned. Also read: The task of the PPIH Group is not to perform the Hajj, the entire Hajj quota is almost completely filled However, Hadi is still Minister of ATR/BPN. Thus, if Hadi is appointed, the position of ATR/BPN minister will be vacant. A name appears to fill it, namely AHY. The palace also confirmed the news reshuffle That. The Coordinator of the Presidential Special Staff, Ari Dwipayana, confirmed the inauguration of the Coordinating Minister of Political, Legal and Security Affairs and the Minister of ATR/BPN. This inauguration is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. “Inauguration by the President at the State Palace,” he said. Ari was reluctant to talk about who would be nominated. “Regarding who the president will appoint and inaugurate to fill these two positions, we will wait until tomorrow (today, editor’s note),” he explained via a WhatsApp message. Besides the inauguration, Jokowi will also hear the oath of office from members of the Prosecutor's Commission.

