Donald Trump confirms nominees he's considering for vice president (responsibilities include breaking the law for him)





Who will be Donald Trump's 2024 pick for vice president, a role that literally involves putting your life on the line and being called an asshole for not breaking the law? Currently, no one, including Trump, seems to know the answer. But the ex-president confirmed a few names that are under consideration.

Speaking during a town hall with Fox News on Tuesday, Trump confirmed to host Laura Ingraham that Vivek Ramaswamy, Ron DeSantis, Tim Scott, Byron Donalds, Tulsi Gabbard and Kristi Noem were all on his shortlist for the concert.

Honestly, all these people are good, Trump said. They are all good; they are all solid. Speaking specifically about South Carolina lawmaker Scott, who was at the event and made his feelings about Trump very clear, the ex-president told Ingraham, “He's been such a great advocate . I have to say it in a very positive way: Tim Scott, he was much better for me than for himself. (At a victory party in New Hampshire last month, Scott told Trump, I love you.) Trump has had less kind things to say about former primary opponent DeSantis, including calling him Meatball Ron and threatening to reveal unflattering things about him, but the fact that DeSantis supported Trump after he ended his own White House bid probably earned him some points with whoever puts it before all unfailing loyalty.

A few names, particularly that of Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik, were noticeably overlooked last night, but that doesn't mean they're out of the race. NBC News reported last month that Stefanik was at the top of Trump's vice presidential shortlist. The fact that she recently suggested that she would have broken the law in his place on January 6 must have occurred to him.

Ohio Sen. JD Vance is also reportedly under consideration; like Stefanik, he actually said he would have participated in a coup in January 2021.

