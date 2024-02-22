Donald Trump gives Jack Smith a potential gift





Donald Trump's assertion that he “was not required” to turn over classified documents sought under a federal subpoena has been used as evidence that he is admitting wrongdoing.

During a Fox News town hall with Laura Ingraham, Trump was asked why he didn't save himself “a lot of trouble” by returning sensitive, top-secret documents requested by the government, instead of keeping them in his Mar-a-. Lago, leading to an FBI search of his Florida home in August 2022.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to 40 federal charges as part of special prosecutor Jack Smith's investigation into allegations that he illegally accumulated classified materials after leaving office in January 2021 and then obstructed a federal attempt to to get them back.

In response to Ingraham's question, Trump claimed he did not need to turn over the documents the federal government had subpoenaed, and also suggested they were safe at his Mar-a compound -Lago, unlike sensitive documents discovered in President Joe Biden's Delaware. House.

Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump, speaks during a Fox News town hall at the Greenville Convention Center on February 20, 2024 in Greenville, South Carolina. Trump claimed he “didn't have to”… Republican presidential candidate, former US President Donald Trump, speaks at a Fox News town hall at the Greenville Convention Center on February 20 2024 in Greenville, South Carolina. Trump said he “is under no obligation” to return classified documents recovered by the FBI at his Mar-a-Lago resort. More from Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

“First of all, I didn't have to deliver them. But second of all, I would have, we were talking, and then all of a sudden they attacked Mar-a-Lago,” Trump said.

“They said you could put an extra lock on the door, we showed them where they were, unlike under a Corvette and a small garage with the door open all the time. We were surrounded by people all the time. a lot of Secret Service agents, we had Secret Service all over Mar-a-Lago, we couldn't take anything out.”

A number of social media users have now suggested that Trump's claim that he “did not have to” return the classified documents could be used by Smith's team as evidence against the former president during of his trial, which is currently scheduled to begin in May.

Bradley P. Moss, a national security attorney, posted on [Judge Aileen] Cannon: Exposure is admitted. Smith: Your Honor, the government is resting. »

Allison Gill, who posts on X, using the Mueller podcast account She Wrote, added, “Oh hi Justice Department” while sharing Trump's comments.

Joanne Carducci, better known by the popular political social media account name JoJo de Jerz, said: “So we're just supposed to what, forget that he initially claimed that the documents he said he knew he owned and which he was authorized to keep were 'planted by the FBI.'”

Trump's legal team has been contacted for comment via email.

The National Archives first informed Trump's legal team in May 2021 that certain White House documents had not been returned to the government as required when a president leaves office.

In January 2022, 15 boxes containing Trump-era presidential documents and other sensitive documents were returned to the National Archives. A subpoena was then issued in May 2022, demanding that Trump return any classified documents he still had in his possession.

In June 2022, the FBI arranged to travel to Mar-a-Lago to retrieve the sought-after documents, where Trump's legal team reportedly “explicitly prohibited” federal agents from searching a storage room at the complex.

In August 2022, the FBI raided Trump's Mar-a-Lago home and seized more than 100 classified and top secret documents, including some found in the storage room.

Trump also allegedly ordered his two co-defendants, Walt Nauta and Carlos de Oliveira, to move boxes of classified documents around Mar-a-Lago before the FBI came to collect them, and conspired to delete security footage which had been filmed. subpoenaed by federal prosecutors. Nauta and de Oliveira have pleaded not guilty to all charges against them in the federal classified documents case.

Trump has made several other controversial claims while denying any wrongdoing in the case against him, including that he declassified all documents found at his Mar-a-Lago resort before leaving office.

