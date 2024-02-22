The Herald – Latest News.

BEIJING. – Since Chinese President Xi Jinping introduced the term new productive forces in September last year, foreign think tanks and media have widely discussed the concept. At a recent high-level meeting, the new productive forces were again at the center of debate, drawing attention to their diverse implications.

What is the true meaning of the term? More importantly, what is being conveyed through this?

New Growth Deliveries

It was in northeast China that Xi first proposed the concept of new productive forces during an inspection and research trip. The terms birthplace were not a coincidence.

Despite the Northeast regions' vital role in China's heavy industry, the shift away from traditional growth drivers has lagged in recent years, posing challenges to its development.

New productive forces were necessary for economic growth. The term continued to emerge at government meetings as vital to regional and national growth.

With innovation at the forefront, new productive forces mean advanced productivity freed from traditional economic growth models. It features high technology, high efficiency and high quality and aligns with the country's new development philosophy, Xi said.

The term refers to new productive forces that emerge from continued breakthroughs in science and technology, which determine the strategic future and emerging industries that may introduce disruptive technological advances in the intelligent information age.

Born and developed in Chinese society, these new forces are fueled by China's remarkable achievements in groundbreaking scientific research, harmonious coordination and environmentally friendly initiatives.

They are the driving forces behind China's pursuit of high-quality development, ensuring that the fruits of economic growth reach the people and freeing the economy from traditional constraints.

Why the paradigm shift

China is now entering a new stage of growth focused on high-quality development.

Although the country faces internal and external challenges to its economic growth and future development, China's economy grew by 5.2% in 2023, rejecting claims that its economy is collapsing.

However, China must develop new growth forces as global economic growth slows.

Pan Helin, a researcher at Zhejiang University, said new productive forces have become a buzzword on local government agendas as China moves toward a growth model that emphasizes quality over quantity .

Chinese localities are under pressure in economic transition. The new productive forces are expected to boost economic growth and help overcome regional competition, Pan said.

China has immeasurable potential and strong competitive advantages in developing new productive forces, which could become a new growth pole of the Chinese economy in the near future, said Ming Ming, chief economist at CITIC Securities.

Therefore, the development of new productive forces is a requirement for governments across China, with high-quality development being an unshakable principle in the new era.

And after?

Where new productive forces are born, a recent tourism boom is underway.

Once rejected by winter travelers, millions of tourists flocked to Harbin, capital of northeastern Heilongjiang province, for the city's ice festival, bringing in a total tourism revenue of 5.9 billion yuan ( 828 million US dollars) was generated by 3 million visitors in three days. when the year 2024 began.

The success of Harbin's efforts to rebrand and woo visitors to showcase its icy landscapes, culture and culinary delights reflects efforts to develop new productive forces and embrace innovative, coordinated, green, open and shared development.

As part of this industrial transformation, technology holds the key to the development of new productive forces.

Data from the National Bureau of Statistics shows that China's total spending on research and development (R&D) in 2022 increased by 10.1% to more than 3 trillion yuan from the previous year, 84%. of this growth coming from businesses. The country also ranks first in the world in terms of the total number of R&D personnel.

To further leverage innovation and accelerate the development of new productive forces, China has established scientific and technological partnerships with more than 160 countries and regions in the fields of clean energy, artificial intelligence and technology. biomedicine.

These investments in R&D and global partnerships have borne fruit.

Last August, Huawei, one of China's leading telecommunications entities, overcame the US chip ban and launched a smartphone capable of reaching 5G internet speeds, shocking the world.

Electric vehicles, solar batteries and lithium-ion batteries, ranked among China's three new green and technology-intensive vehicles, reported a combined export value of 1.06 trillion yuan ($150 billion) in 2023, an increase of 29.9% over one year.

Shenzhen-based automaker BYD, the Chinese electric vehicle giant, has become the global leader in electric vehicle sales, overtaking Tesla for the first time in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Domestically, China has demonstrated strong momentum and broad prospects in developing new productive forces, the backbone of which are emerging and future strategic industries, said Cai Wei, chief strategy officer of KPMG China Advisory.

As Xi stressed, China will prioritize scientific and technological innovation, accelerate efforts to build high-level autonomy and strength in science and technology, and achieve breakthroughs in basic technologies. Furthermore, China is preparing to revitalize its digital economy, promote green initiatives, reform its production relations and foster dynamic synergy between education, science and personnel training. These initiatives are already underway. According to official data, the share of strategic emerging industries, such as new energy, high-end equipment and biotechnology, in China's gross domestic product reached more than 13% in 2022, up from 7.6% in 2014. China plans to increase this ratio to more than 17%. percent by 2025.

The rise of new productive forces signals a transformative change in China's economic landscape, replacing outdated growth engines with more dynamic ones and paving the way for more sustained and robust economic development in the years to come.

–Xinhua