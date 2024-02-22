Official note on details of Prime Minister Narendrabhai Modi's visit to Gujarat on February 22, 2024

New Delhi: The Prime Minister will visit the home state of Gujarat on February 22, 2024. His office has issued an official note on the visit.

On February 22, at around 10:45 am, in Ahmedabad, the Prime Minister will participate in the golden jubilee celebration of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF).

Around 12:45 p.m., the Prime Minister will reach Mahesana and perform pooja and darshan at Valinath Mahadev temple. Around 1 p.m., the Prime Minister will attend a public function in Tarabh, Mahesana, where he will dedicate himself to the nation and lay the foundation stone of several development projects worth over Rs 8,350 crore.

Around 4:15 p.m., the Prime Minister will reach Navsari, where he will dedicate himself to the nation, lay the foundation stone and initiate work on several development projects worth around Rs 17,500 crore.

Around 6:15 p.m., the Prime Minister will visit the Kakrapar Nuclear Power Plant and dedicate two new Pressurized Heavy Water Reactors (PHWR) to the country.

PM in Gujarat

The Prime Minister will participate in the golden jubilee celebration of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF). The golden jubilee celebration of GCMMF will see the participation of over 1.25 lakh farmers at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad. GCMMF is a testimony to the resilience of cooperatives, their entrepreneurial spirit and the strong determination of farmers, which have made Amul one of the strongest dairy brands in the world.

During the two public functions in Gujarat at Mahesana and Navsari, the Prime Minister will dedicate himself to the nation and lay the foundation stone of several development projects worth over Rs 22,850 crore. The projects will encompass important sectors like road, rail, energy, health, internet connectivity, urban development, water supply, tourism, etc. in districts like Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, Banaskantha, Anand, Mahesana, Kachchh, Kheda, Bharuch, Tapi, Vadodara, Surat. . , Navsari, Panchmahal, Valsad and Narmada.

At a public reception in Tarabh, Mahesana, the Prime Minister will focus on important projects for the country, including Bharat Net Phase-II – Gujarat Fiber Grid Network Limited, which will provide high-speed internet access to over 8,000 panchayats of grams; several railway line doubling, gauge conversion and new broad gauge line projects in Mahesana and Banaskantha districts; several road projects in Kheda, Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad and Mahesana; Main academic building of Gujarat Biotechnology University, Gandhinagar; several water supply projects in Banaskantha, among others.

During the programme, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of several important projects, including a new district-level hospital and an Ayurvedic hospital in Anand district; development of Rinchhadiya Mahadev temple and lake in Ambaji area of ​​Banaskantha; several road projects in Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad, Banaskantha and Mahesana; Deesa Air Force Base runway; Gallery of Humanities and Biological Sciences in Ahmedabad; New building of Gujarat Biotechnology Research Center (GBRC) in GIFT city; several projects to improve water supply in Gandhinagar, Ahmedabad and Banaskantha, among others.

At a public reception in Navsari, the Prime Minister will dedicate several development projects to the nation, including several packages of the Vadodara Mumbai Expressway; several road projects in Bharuch, Navsari, Valsad; drinking water supply project in rural areas in Tapi; underground drainage project in Bharuch, among others. The Prime Minister will also launch the construction work of PM Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM MITRA) park in Navsari.

During the programme, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of important projects including construction of Bharuch-Dahej controlled access highway; several projects at SSG Hospital in Vadodara; Regional Science Center in Vadodara; railway gauge conversion projects in Surat, Vadodara and Panchmahal; several road projects in Bharuch, Navsari and Surat; several water supply projects in Valsad, school and hostel buildings and other projects in Narmada district, among others.

The Prime Minister will dedicate two new Pressurized Heavy Water Reactors (PHWR) to the country in Units 3 and 4 of the Kakrapar Atomic Power Station (KAPS). Built by the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL), at a cost of over Rs 22,500 crore, the KAPS-3 and KAPS-4 projects have a cumulative capacity of 1,400 (700*2) MW and are the largest large indigenous PHWRs. These are the first reactors of their type and equipped with advanced safety features comparable to the best in the world. Together, these two reactors will generate around 10.4 billion units of clean electricity per year and benefit consumers in several states like Gujarat, Maharashtra, MP, Chhattisgarh, Goa and UTs of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

Prime Minister in Varanasi

On February 23, the Prime Minister will participate in a prize distribution program to the winners of Sansad Sanskrit Pratiyogita at Swatantra Sabhagar, BHU, Varanasi. At 11:15 am, the Prime Minister will perform pooja and darshan at Sant Guru Ravidas Janmasthali. At 11:30 a.m., the Prime Minister will attend a public ceremony commemorating the 647th birth anniversary of Sant Guru Ravidas. At 1:45 p.m., the Prime Minister will attend a public reception where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several development projects worth Rs 13,000 crore in Varanasi.

Since 2014, the Prime Minister has focused on transforming Varanasi and its surrounding areas by launching a number of development projects aimed at important sectors such as road, rail, aviation, tourism, education, health, drinking water, urban development and sanitation. Taking another step in this direction, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several development projects worth over Rs 13,000 crore in Varanasi.

To further improve Varanasi's road connectivity, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of several road projects, including four-laning of Ghargra-Bridge-Varanasi section of NH-233; four lanes of Sultanpur-Varanasi section of NH-56, package-1; six lanes of Phase 1 of Varanasi-Aurangabad section of NH-19; four lanes of Varanasi-Hanumana section of Package 1 on NH-35; and ROB on the Varanasi-Jaunpur railway section near Babatpur. He will also lay the foundation stone for the construction of Package 1 of the Varanasi-Ranchi-Kolkata Expressway.

To give impetus to the industrial development of the region, the Prime Minister will inaugurate an LPG bottling plant by HPCL at Sewapuri; Banas Kashi Sankul Milk Processing Unit at UPSIDA Agro Park Karkhiyaon; various infrastructure works at UPSIDA Agro Park, Karkhiyaon; and a common silk fabric printing center for weavers.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate several urban development projects in Varanasi, including the Urban Waste Processing Plant to NTPC Charcoal Plant at Ramana; improvement of the water supply network in the Sis-Varuna region; and online effluent monitoring and SCADA automation of STPs and wastewater pumping stations. The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for several projects to beautify Varanasi, including pond rejuvenation and park redevelopment projects; and for the design and development of a 3D urban digital map and database.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate several projects related to tourism and spiritual tourism in Varanasi. The projects include redevelopment of public facilities at five Padavs of Panchkoshi Parikrama Marg and Pavan Path with ten spiritual yatras; launch of an electric catamaran provided by the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) for Varanasi and Ayodhya; and seven changing rooms, floating piers and four community piers. The electric catamaran will enhance the tourist experience in the Ganges through the use of green energy. The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for thirteen IWAI community jetties in various towns and a rapid pontoon opening mechanism in Ballia.

Giving a boost to Varanasi's famous textile sector, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) in Varanasi. The new institute will strengthen the education and training infrastructure of the textile sector.

Strengthening the health infrastructure in Varanasi, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of a new medical college in Varanasi. He will also lay the foundation stone of the National Center on Aging at BHU. The Prime Minister will inaugurate Phase 1 of the Sigra Sports Stadium and the District Rifle Range, a step towards strengthening the city's sports infrastructure.

At the award ceremony at Swatantrata Sabhagar, Banaras Hindu University, the Prime Minister will award the winners of Kashi Sansad Gyan Pratiyogita, Kashi Sansad Photography Pratiyogita and Kashi Sansad Sanskrit Pratiyogita. It will also distribute books, uniforms, musical instruments and merit scholarships to Sanskrit students in Varanasi. He will also visit Kashi Sansad Photography Pratiyogita gallery and interact with the participants with their photographs on the theme of Sanwarti Kashi.

At the Sant Guru Ravidas Janmasthali temple at Seer Govardhanpur near BHU, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the newly installed statue of Sant Ravidas in the adjoining Ravidas Park. He will inaugurate various development works around Sant Ravidas Janmasthali worth around Rs 32 crore and lay the foundation stone of Sant Ravidas Museum and park beautification worth around Rs 62 crore.