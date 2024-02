Letitia James says she will seize Trump's assets if he doesn't pay $355 million fraud fine | Donald Trump

New York State Attorney General Letitia James said she will seize Donald Trump's assets if he does not pay the $355 million civil fraud penalty stemming from his financial fraud trial.

If he does not have the funds to pay the judgment, then we will pursue mechanisms to enforce the judgment in court and ask the judge to seize his assets, James told ABC News in an interview Tuesday evening.

James added that she would not hesitate to take over Trump's buildings, including his 40 Wall Street skyscraper in Manhattan.

We're ready to bring judgment to New Yorkers, and yes, I watch 40 Wall Street every day, James told ABC.

Last Friday, a New York judge fined Trump, his two eldest sons and his associates $354.8 million and $100 million in prejudgment interest after ruling that Trump had falsely reported his equity to obtain more favorable loan terms. Trump, a former president and likely Republican presidential candidate in 2024, overestimated his net worth by $3.6 billion a year, Judge Arthur Engoron ruled.

Trump and his legal team have denied any wrongdoing and called the verdict politically motivated. They said they would appeal the decision.

Trump's lawyer, Alina Habba, criticized the verdict, calling it a clear injustice and part of a years-long politically fueled witch hunt designed to unseat Donald Trump.

Trump claimed on his Truth Social platform that there were no victims in this case.

But James told ABC she believed her case was strong, emphasizing that financial frauds are not victimless crimes.

He engaged in this massive fraud. This was not just a simple mistake, a slight oversight, the variations are wildly exaggerated and the scale of the fraud is staggering, James said.

The latest fine comes on top of an $83.3 million judgment against Trump for a defamation suit filed by journalist and author E Jean Carroll.

