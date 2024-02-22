Former Pakistan PM Khan's rivals name Shehbaz Sharif as joint PM candidate – CBS17.com





ISLAMABAD (AP) Political rivals of imprisoned former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan announced details of a power-sharing deal on Tuesday, nominating Shehbaz Sharif as their joint candidate for prime minister.

The much-anticipated announcement follows days of negotiations between leaders of the Pakistan Muslim League, or PML, the Pakistan People's Party, or PPP, and other parties that failed to secure enough seats in the vote of February 8 to govern alone.

Candidates aligned with Khan won the largest number of seats in the parliamentary elections, but also failed to win enough to form a government.

Sharif, the brother of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, is himself a former prime minister, who replaced Khan when he was ousted by a vote of no confidence in Parliament in 2022. Since then, Khan has been found guilty of several crimes in which his supporters called for politically motivated measures to keep him out of power.

Khan's rivals told a news conference of party leaders late in the evening that they had secured the majority of votes required to form a coalition government. Parliament will elect PML's Shehbaz Sharif as the new prime minister when the inaugural session of the National Assembly is convened later this month, party leaders said.

They also said former President Asif Ali Zardari of the PPP will be their joint presidential candidate when the new parliament and four provincial legislatures elect incumbent President Arif Ali's successor in the coming weeks.

Earlier on Tuesday, Khans Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party demanded the resignation of Election Commission of Pakistan chief Sikandar Sultan Raja for allegedly failing to conduct the elections in a free and fair manner. Khan's party says victories for dozens of its candidates were turned into defeats, a charge the election watchdog denies.

Although Khan's candidates won 93 of the National Assembly's 265 seats in the elections, this was not enough to form a government. Sharifs PML and Zardaris PPP won 75 and 54 seats respectively.

Khan is serving several prison terms after being sentenced to a total of 31 years in prison for corruption, revealing official secrets and marriage law violations in late January and early February during trials in a Rawalpindi prison.

Khan's party's surprisingly strong performance in recent elections came as a shock to former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who had previously been tipped as the preferred candidate of the powerful security services. Shehbaz Sharif, his younger brother, thanked his allies for agreeing to choose him as a joint candidate for prime minister.

