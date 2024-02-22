“Bulls***”: Boris Johnson and Liz Truss attacked by farmers’ union boss in brutal withdrawal | Politics | News





Boris Johnson couldn't take anything seriously, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt admitted he didn't know much about farming, and Liz Truss was just awful, the president of the National Farmers Union has said in a scathing assessment. Staunch Remainer Minette Batters also claimed Thérèse Coffey sang karaoke while farms were flooded while former chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng refused to rule out the idea of ​​supermarkets stockpiling chlorinated chicken – and accused politicians of forgetting the 'environment. Ms Batters, speaking to The Times during a visit to her farm in Wiltshire, was asked to compare the different leaders she has dealt with since being elected to her role in 2018. When she met three years ago, Ms Batters said then-Prime Minister Mr Johnson assured her, with tears in his eyes, that he would rather die than hurt Britain's farmers. She commented: That was bull****.

Referring to her speech at Cop26 in 2021, seen by some as too flippant, she continued: Her last words before leaving Downing Street were: “I'm sorry for the rebuilding beaver speech. Well, so do farmers. He couldn't take anything seriously. Ms Batters, 56, was also unimpressed by former environment minister Theresa Coffey, who sang karaoke the day before Universal Credit was scrapped in October 2021, and at a time when Farms were struggling with flooding and bird flu. However, she added: Ranil Jayawardena was even worse.

Do you remember him ? It lasted 49 days. As for Ms Truss, Britain's longest-serving prime minister, she described it as truly horrible. She continued: I thought they would all be smarter than me, but I couldn't believe how bad some politicians were. Kwasi Kwarteng told me he couldn't be a free marketer one day and the next day forbid Morrisons being taken over by the Americans with their chlorinated chicken. It was all or nothing.

So I asked him: What would you do if a billionaire wanted to buy Stonehenge? He couldn't answer. She also recalled Mr Hunt telling her: You'll have to excuse me, I don't know much about farming, prompting her to respond: But you eat food. However, she was more ambivalent towards Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer, who visited her farm. She said: He came wearing a bomber jacket and a black T-shirt. I thought it was the delivery guy, but his rubber boots were well worn. It's more country than you think. Ms Batters, who is set to resign from her post, and Essex farmer Tom Bradshaw is set to succeed her, also recalled having problems with civil servants.

She explained: I remember breaking down in tears on a Teams call when a senior official didn't seem to care whether upland farmers had a future or not. Looking to the future, Ms Batters, who voted to remain in 2016, also said she was concerned about whether politicians generally had an adequate understanding of the issues facing the country's farmers. She said: “We should be leading the way after Brexit and farmers can show how we can act for nature and achieve net zero emissions by 2040, but politicians seem to have forgotten that we can't just focus on the environment. We also need to produce food. It is surprising that there is no mention of fruit or vegetable growing in our new agricultural subsidies. The government just doesn't seem to care about food safety and that freaks me out.

