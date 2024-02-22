How Indo-Greek relations have changed over the past decade

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis is on a two-day state visit to India starting today (February 21). This is the first trip by a Greek head of state to India after 15 years. He met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will host a lunch banquet for his Greek counterpart.

Mitsotakis is the chief guest and keynote speaker at the annual Raisina Dialogue being held in New Delhi from February 21-24. His visit aims to strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries. The Greek Prime Minister is accompanied by senior officials and a business delegation. A visit to Mumbai is also planned.

As the Greek Prime Minister begins his trip to India, let's take a look at the bilateral relations between the two nations.

Brief history of Indo-Greek ties

India's ties with Greece go back centuries. From the invasion of Alexander the Great in 326 BCE to the trade between the Mauryan kings and Greece, the two sides have had a rich history of economic and cultural exchange dating back thousands of years.

Three years after India's independence, India and Greece established diplomatic relations. Greece opened its embassy in Delhi in 1950, while India did so in Athens in 1978.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MEA), relations between the two countries are based on shared cultural values, a commitment to fostering economic growth, collaboration in the areas of security and defense, maritime transport and marked through convergence at the regional and global levels. problems.

India and Greece signed their first memorandum of understanding on defense cooperation in 1998. While India's position on Northern Cyprus is appreciated by Greece, Athens supports India's candidacy for a permanent seat on the UN Security Council.

Greece has also supported India in crucial global agreements relating to the Nuclear Suppliers Group (NSG), the Australia Group, the Missile Technology Control Regime (MTCR) and the Wassenaar Arrangement, a note The imprint.

Over the years, relations between the two countries have remained limited to tourism, trade and labor migration, according to The Hindu. However, the situation has recently changed under the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis welcomes Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Maximos mansion in Athens, Greece August 25, 2023. REUTERS File Photo

Strengthening Indo-Greek relations

Even though Indian prime ministers have visited Greece since 1983, the lack of high-level contacts with Athens has prevented India from establishing close strategic ties similar to those it has with other European countries such as France, Spain, Italy and Cyprus.

It was only in August 2023, during Prime Minister Modis' visit to Athens, that bilateral relations between the two countries transformed into a strategic partnership. Modi, who was the first Indian prime minister in 40 years to visit the European country, was also awarded the Greek Grand Cross of the Order of Honor, the country's second highest civilian honor.

The two countries also decided to create a dialogue mechanism between their national security advisers. We have decided to strengthen our strategic partnership by expanding our cooperation in the areas of defense and security, infrastructure, agriculture, education, new and emerging technologies and skills development, said then Prime Minister Modi.

India and Greece also agreed to double their bilateral trade by 2030 and sign a pact on migration and mobility soon.

According to The imprintthe elevation of ties between the two countries was possible after Foreign Minister S Jaishankar visited Greece in 2021 and laid the foundation.

Why partnership is important

Greece is important to New Delhi because of its strategic location as a gateway to Europe for India and the Gulf countries. The India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC), announced last year, aims to connect South and West Asia to Europe via Haifa in Israel and Piraeus in Greece, reported The imprint. This ambitious project could be relaunched once tensions have eased in West Asia.

Greece has become a key player in India's Mediterranean outreach, with New Delhi seeking a presence in Greek ports and a broader defense partnership, according to Economic time (ET).

Last year, the Indian Air Force marked its first participation in the multinational exercise INIOCHOS 23 organized by the Hellenic Air Force in Greece.

Indian Navy warship INS Chennai visited Souda Bay, Crete in July last year, where it carried out a passage exercise with Hellenic Navy ship Nikiforos Fokas in the Aegean Sea.

In September 2023, four Greek F-16s took part in India's largest air exercise, Tarang Shakti, for the first time.

Greece is strengthening its military arsenal. This could open up opportunities for India, which aims to achieve an annual export target of Rs 35,000 crore by next year.

According to The imprintGreece can be a useful complement to India's engagements in the Indo-Pacific region, the aim being to defend freedom of navigation with like-minded partners.

The two countries seek to strengthen cooperation in defense and maritime transport, according to an agreement mint report. India is discussing defense sales with Greece, as well as cooperation on shipping and naval modernization.

People familiar with the matter said mint that New Delhi wants Indian companies to invest in Greek ports and invites Greece to explore business opportunities in maritime transport under the Make-in-India programme.

