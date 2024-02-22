China takes new step to expel Taiwan from Central America

China continues to push to expel Taiwan from Central America. His latest move in this direction is not only a matter of trade, but also a matter of hemispheric security in a key region.

Earlier this month, China issued a not-so-subtle diplomatic warning to Guatemala: If they want to increase trade with Beijing, they must cut ties with Taiwan. “as soon as possible.”

Guatemala's Foreign Minister Carlos Martínez said his country wants to move closer to China to develop commercial relationships. He also noted that they cannot “ignore the weight and power that China represents.”

After the unexpected statement by the Guatemalan Minister of Foreign Affairs, President Bernardo Arévalo intervened to clarify the remarks by emphasizing that diplomatic relations were with Taiwan and commercial relations with China. The statement echoes precisely the line taken by other Central American leaders in the past before giving up and accepting the one-China principle.

President Arévalo's accession is seen by Communist China as a golden opportunity to establish diplomatic relations and break Taiwan's alliances, including its expulsion from the Central American Integration System (SICA). Despite this, President Arevalo has displayed a more moderate and democratic stance, taking a different stance from other left-dominated countries like Nicaragua and Honduras.

In this context, the Ambassador of Taiwan to Guatemala, Miguel Li-Jey Tsao, met with the Minister of Defense of Guatemala, Henry Sáenz Ramos, and the Chief of Staff of the Army, Carlos Medina Juárez. During the meeting, the two delegations reaffirmed the close ties of friendship and mutual cooperation on security issues. The Guatemalan parliament also issued a resolution calling for maintaining diplomatic relations with Taiwan.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping has consistently promoted the one-China principle in Central America. The regime of Daniel Ortega in Nicaragua was his pawn and his key asset in achieving this goal. The 16-year dictatorship favored Taiwan's expulsion from the Central American Parliament and ultimately I achieved it after two years of work.

Taiwan has lost at least 10 of its international allies in the past eight years. It now only has 12 partners, including Guatemala and Paraguay are the main ones. Foreign Minister Martínez's statements revealed that Guatemala could fall into the schemes of the red empire – or at least its thinking.

China, the second largest economy in the world, plays a catastrophic role for Latin American democracies. Its investments are rife with corruption. His projects harm the environment. His low-paid jobs violate workers' rights.

China's new move in Guatemala endangers Central America's sovereignty. If we look at ourselves in the mirror Africa and Asiawe can see how, using multi-billion dollar debts and mega infrastructure projects, the communist giant claims rights linked to the sovereignty of small and poor nations.

Regional security in Central America is also at stake. China is developing an entire geopolitical architecture in Latin America that goes beyond business. The Red Empire attacks telecommunications, ports and strategic industries such as lithium, copper and hydrocarbons.

While Xi lobs diplomatic arrows at Guatemala and touts the “great benefits” for its trading partners, Taiwan condemns it. coercive strategy weaken the 89 years of friendship between the two countries.

The one-China principle has already been imposed in 183 countries, although some countries maintain cultural or trade offices with Taiwan. However, this prerogative is only granted by China in certain countries, and Guatemala does not appear to be eligible.

Between 2000 and 2020, China's trade with Latin America increased from $12 billion to $315 billion, according to the World Economic Forum. These figures are the poisoned candies offered on the imperial tray. Trade is usually the prelude to establishing diplomatic relations.

Even though Central America appears to be just another brick in China's wall, the international leadership of the United States and Taiwan can and must make a difference. Hurry up. Democracy, security, prosperity and human rights are at stake.

Arturo McFields is an exiled journalist, former Nicaraguan Ambassador to the OAS and former member of the Norwegian Peace Corps.