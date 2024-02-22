Amul: Amul will celebrate its golden jubilee on Thursday, discuss its vision for next 25 years, says GCMMF chief





Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Thursday attend the golden jubilee celebrations of the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), owner of the 'Amul' brand, and inaugurate five projects worth Rs 1,200 crore, an official at the dairy major said on Wednesday. The GCMMF's vision for the next 25 years will also be discussed, said the federation's managing director Jayen Mehta. Over 1.25 lakh dairy farmers, with representatives from around 18,600 villages of Gujarat, will attend the program at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera area of ​​Ahmedabad. Mehta said 40 to 45 percent of dairy farmers in the audience will be women. The federation was established in 1973 with an annual turnover of Rs 20 crore, Mehta told the media.

“Over the last 50 years, it has become the leading FMCG organization in the country, with the Amul brand expected to achieve a turnover of Rs 80,000 crore, and Amul Federation a turnover of Rs 61,000 crore this year. year,” he said. Besides Prime Minister Modi, Union Minister for Home and Cooperation Amit Shah, Union Minister for Animal Husbandry Parshottam Rupala and Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will also remain present during the golden jubilee celebrations, he said. During his visit, Modi will inaugurate five new dairy projects, including a modern cheese factory of Sabar Dairy, which has generated an investment of Rs 600 crore, a long-life tetra pak milk plant of Amul Dairy at Anand and the expansion of his chocolate factory, he said. The Prime Minister will also inaugurate a 50,000 liter ice cream plant of Sarhad Dairy in Kutch, a unit of Bharuch Dairy soon to be set up in Mumbai, and various dairy product development works under government schemes in the region of Saurashtra-Kutch of the state. “The total investment of the projects is Rs 1,000 to 1,200 crore. On February 23, during his visit to Varanasi, Modi will inaugurate a Banas Dairy plant which was carried out there with an investment of Rs 600 to 700 crore,” he said. Amul's vision for the next 25 years will also be discussed on Thursday, he said. Even as each of the 18 members of GCMMF's dairy cooperative takes the initiative to increase its milk processing capacity, they are expanding by setting up new plants in the state and other parts of the country, Mehta said . Amul plans to invest Rs 11,500 crore over the next 2-2.5 years under the MoUs (protocols of commitment) signed at the World Food India event held in New Delhi in November of l 'last year, Mehta said. “During the event, organizations from different countries made investments of Rs 33,000 crore, out of which MoUs for an investment of Rs 11,500 crore were signed by Amul alone. We will invest in the system of processing and collection of dairy products as well as in setting up ultra-modern processing plants, among others,” Mehta said. He said the investments will largely be made in Gujarat. The member cooperatives will also invest in Varanasi, Rohtak, Ujjain, Mumbai, Goa, Pune and Kolkata, he added. (You can now subscribe to our Economic Times WhatsApp channel)



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://m.economictimes.com/industry/cons-products/food/amul-to-celebrate-golden-jubilee-on-thursday-discuss-vision-for-next-25-years-gcmmf-chief/articleshow/107886102.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos