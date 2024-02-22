“He is more sordid and inferior than Putin! »

Tucker Carlson has slammed Boris Johnson as far sleazier and inferior than Putin after the former prime minister refused an interview with the US journalist.

Johnson said he was willing to hold a debate with the former Fox News anchor, who interviewed Vladimir Putin earlier this month, for $1 million.

Carlson said Johnson demanded payment of $1 million for himself, but the former prime minister said that was false, saying the money he wanted for the interview would instead be donated to Ukrainian charities. Johnson then reportedly stepped down following the death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny. The Foreign Ministry said Navalny had been assassinated.

Tucker Carlson criticized Boris Johnson after refusing an interview with him Getty

Johnson had previously accused Carlson of acting as a tool for the Kremlin after it was revealed he was interviewing the Russian president, after which the American journalist requested an interview. He called Carlson's meeting with Putin something straight out of Hitler's playbook, when writing for the Daily Mail earlier this month. Carlson said that after making numerous attempts to get an interview with Johnson, a counselor finally got back to him. They would have said: He will talk to you, but it will cost you a million dollars. Recalling the conversation, Carlson told The Blaze: I told the guy I just interviewed Vladimir Putin. I'm not defending Putin, but Putin didn't ask for a million dollars. So you're telling me that Boris Johnson is much more sordid than Vladimir Putin?” LATEST DEVELOPMENTS:

Carlson said Johnson was 'sleazier than Putin' Reuters

A spokesperson for Johnson said: This version is false. Carlson was heavily criticized for his two-hour interview with the Russian president, after he defended the Russian president by saying that to lead you have to kill people. He let Putin talk at length about pet topics like Russian and European history, which the former KGB man said he didn't expect, and also added that he wasn't prepared for Carlson's gentleness. After the meeting in Moscow, the American journalist was interviewed on Monday at the World Government Summit in Dubai by Egyptian journalist Emad El Din Adeeb, who asked him about the questions he had not asked Putin. Adeeb said: You should face challenges in interview roles, and you are a master in your field. It's not my place to lecture you on this, but you should question some ideas.