Politics
Xi Jinping is not a stupid but useful friend
The world's largest luxury goods group cannot be classified among China's “useful idiots.” However, he subtly supports the Xi Jinping regime.
by Christophe Stener
LVMH, chaired and largely owned (48%) by the French magnate Bernard Arnault, is leading global luxury goods group. 2023 was the “new record year for LVMH” with 86.2 billion euros in turnover and 22.8 billion euros in profit. The turnover in China is included by corporate communication in the “Rest of Asia», representing 33% of total turnover. According to “The echoes“China was the largest market for LVMH in 2023, ahead of the United States.
It is not surprising that a form of “business realpolitik” determines the relations of the largest luxury group in the world with China. “Paris is worth a mass,” declared Henri IV, a former Protestant who converted to Catholicism to obtain the crown of France, LVMH’s highly profitable activities in China deserve to support what the Uyghurs
denounce the "genocide tourism" to Xinjiang
Xinjiang
The Jardin d'Acclimatation in Paris is a renowned leisure park owned by LVMH and located next to Louis Vuitton Foundationthe private museum of modern art where a major Rothko exhibition is currently taking place.
It was announced that at the Jardin d'Acclimatation “the famous Shanghai Dragon and Lantern Festival is coming to Paris! (December 2023 to February 2024).
China-info.comthe official Chinese communications service, claimed that this event celebrated the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and France and is part of the “China-France Year of Cultural Tourism 2024”. This project was celebrated at China Cultural Center in Paris jointly by Hu Tingzhou, president of Yuyuan Inc., a subsidiary of Fosunthe largest Chinese private conglomerate, and by Marc-Antoine Jamet, general secretary of the LVMH group and president of the Jardin d'Acclimatation, as well as by representatives of the Chinese embassy, notably Yan Zhengquan, cultural advisor, and Liu Hongge, director of the Chinese Cultural Center in Paris.
Supporting Chinese propaganda for so-called “cultural trips” to Xinjiang
Xinjiang the Paris Dragon and Lanterns Festival shows large posters of monuments and landscapes of Xinjiang
Xinjiang
LVMH's support for Chinese soft power lobbying should not be overlooked given the strength of LVMH, the attractiveness of its luxury products and the political influence of its billionaire owner Bernard Arnault through the newspapers that he owns, notably “Les Echos” and “Le Parisienne. »
Culture and politics mix in Chinese communications lobbying. For example, the Chinese Cultural Center in Paris promotes a book “60 years of Sino-French diplomatic relations – A landmark decade – For history, for friendship and to enlighten the future” published by “Nouvelles d’Europe,” THE self-proclaimed “Most influential Chinese media in Europe. » We see, on the cover page, President Macron shaking hands with President Xi. “A landmark decade.” i.e. Xi Jinping era
Xi Jinping's governance Marking? Yes Successful? It can be debated.
