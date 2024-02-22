Xi Jinping is not a stupid but useful friend



The world's largest luxury goods group cannot be classified among China's “useful idiots.” However, he subtly supports the Xi Jinping regime. by Christophe Stener Poster for the Dragons and Lanterns Festival sponsored by LVMH in Paris. Screenshot. LVMH, chaired and largely owned (48%) by the French magnate Bernard Arnault, is leading global luxury goods group. 2023 was the “new record year for LVMH” with 86.2 billion euros in turnover and 22.8 billion euros in profit. The turnover in China is included by corporate communication in the “Rest of Asia», representing 33% of total turnover. According to “The echoes“China was the largest market for LVMH in 2023, ahead of the United States. It is not surprising that a form of “business realpolitik” determines the relations of the largest luxury group in the world with China. “Paris is worth a mass,” declared Henri IV, a former Protestant who converted to Catholicism to obtain the crown of France, LVMH’s highly profitable activities in China deserve to support what the Uyghurs The largest portion of the population (46.5%) is in Xinjiang, where Han Chinese have however increased to 39% thanks to a government-sponsored immigration program aimed at Sinicization. Uyghurs are not of Chinese origin and speak their own Uyghur Turkic language. Many Uyghurs do not speak Chinese at all. The overwhelming majority of Uighurs are Sunni Muslims. They are facing severe religious persecution and a million of them have been taken to the dreaded transformation through educational camps. ” href=”https://bitterwinter.org/Vocabulary/uyghurs/” target=”_blank” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute=””tabindex=”0″role=”link”>Uyghursdenouncethe“genocidetourism”toXinjiang[{“attribute=””tabindex=”0″role=”link”>Uyghursdenounceas“genocidetourism”toXinjiang[{“attribut=””tabindex=”0″role=”link”>Ouïghoursdénoncerle«tourismedugénocide»auXinjiang[{“attribute=””tabindex=”0″role=”link”>Uyghursdenounceas“genocidetourism”toXinjiang (新疆, officially the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region). THE "Autonomous region” of China whose largest ethnic group is the Uyghurs, with an additional 7% ethnic Kazakhs and Islam as the majority religion. The World Uyghur Congress and other Uyghur organizations do not accept the name Xinjiang, which means "New frontier” or "New Borderland” and was imposed by Imperial China in 1884, after having conquered or rather reconquered the region, which it had already occupied between 1760 and 1860. The Uyghurs prefer this name. "East Turkestan”, which was also used by two short-lived independent states, known as the First (1933) and Second (1944–1949) East Turkestan Republics. In order to avoid the choice between "Xinjiang” and "East Turkestan”, both problematic designations, American scholar Rian Thum suggested adopting the region's former name, Altishahr ("Six Cities”), which is however rarely used outside scientific circles. ” href=”https://bitterwinter.org/Vocabulary/xinjiang/” target=”_blank” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute=””tabindex=”0″role=”link”>Xinjiang[{“attribute=””tabindex=”0″role=”link”>Xinjiang[{“attribut=””tabindex=”0″role=”link”>Xinjiang[{“attribute=””tabindex=”0″role=”link”>Xinjiang The Jardin d'Acclimatation in Paris is a renowned leisure park owned by LVMH and located next to Louis Vuitton Foundationthe private museum of modern art where a major Rothko exhibition is currently taking place. It was announced that at the Jardin d'Acclimatation “the famous Shanghai Dragon and Lantern Festival is coming to Paris! (December 2023 to February 2024). China-info.comthe official Chinese communications service, claimed that this event celebrated the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and France and is part of the “China-France Year of Cultural Tourism 2024”. This project was celebrated at China Cultural Center in Paris jointly by Hu Tingzhou, president of Yuyuan Inc., a subsidiary of Fosunthe largest Chinese private conglomerate, and by Marc-Antoine Jamet, general secretary of the LVMH group and president of the Jardin d'Acclimatation, as well as by representatives of the Chinese embassy, ​​notably Yan Zhengquan, cultural advisor, and Liu Hongge, director of the Chinese Cultural Center in Paris. Hu Tingzhou and Marc-Antoine Jamet with Chinese officials. Source: China-info.com. Supporting Chinese propaganda for so-called “cultural trips” to Xinjiang (新疆, officially the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region). For example, the Chinese Cultural Center in Paris promotes a book “60 years of Sino-French diplomatic relations – A landmark decade – For history, for friendship and to enlighten the future” published by “Nouvelles d’Europe,” THE self-proclaimed “Most influential Chinese media in Europe. » We see, on the cover page, President Macron shaking hands with President Xi. “A landmark decade.” i.e. Xi Jinping era Secretary of the CCP since 2012 and President of China since 2013. He promoted a personal dictatorship and personality cult reminiscent of Chairman Mao, and a repression against all religions stronger than in previous decades, which found expression legal. in the new regulations on religious affairs. ” href=”https://bitterwinter.org/Vocabulary/xi-jinping/” target=”_blank” data-gt-translate-attributes=”[{“attribute=””tabindex=”0″role=”link”>XiJinping'sgovernanceMarking?YesSuccessful?[{“attribute=””tabindex=”0″role=”link”>XiJinping'sgovernanceMarking?YesSuccessful?It[{“attribut=””tabindex=”0″role=”link”>LagouvernancedeXiJinpingMarquage?OuiRéussi?[{“attribute=””tabindex=”0″role=”link”>XiJinping’sgovernanceMarking?YesSuccessful?Itcan be debated.

