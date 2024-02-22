'Mandate thieves' must resign, says Imran Khan's party as PML-N, PPP decide to form next government in Pakistan





Lahore/Islamabad: Jailed former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's party on Wednesday rejected attempts by two of its main rivals to form a coalition government, warning that stripping its public support of “mandate thieves” would result in the worst political instability.

Nearly two weeks after the general elections of February 8 which gave rise to a fragmented mandate, a decisive breakthrough finally took place on Tuesday evening, likely to put an end to the political impasse in which the country finds itself.

Much to the dismay of Khan and his independent party backed by his Pakistan-Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) won seats majority in the National Assembly. agreed on a power-sharing deal to form a new coalition government.

PML-N's Shehbaz Sharif has been named as the prime ministerial candidate while PPP's Asif Ali Zardari is for the president's office. The PPP said it would not join the federal cabinet but the Senate President would be that of the PPP.

Reacting sharply to the political developments last night, the PTI said it completely rejects attempts to create a spectacle of PDM-2 in the country by collecting mandate thieves rejected by the people.

Earlier on Tuesday, Khan had criticized the powerful establishment and its political opponents by calling the country's electoral process the mother of all rigging and demanded that the people's mandate that was stolen from his party be returned.

On Wednesday, the party released its official statement on “Enslavement of the nation by depriving public mandate will lead to worst political instability,” he said, adding, “Despite the unjust imprisonment of Imran Khan, confiscation of election symbols and ban on campaign, the people gave a clear majority of 180 seats to Tehreek-e-Insaf.”

“Respect the vote,” the party urged its rivals.

State policymakers should be aware of this and instead of destroying the people's mandate at the Center and Punjab, publish the results as per Form 45 and give the right to form the government to the majority party elected by the people, a he declared.

Lawyer Gohar Ali Khan, Chairman of the PTI, warned that “history bears witness that whenever an attempt was made to rule the state without the need for “constitution” and democracy, the motherland was swallowed up. in crises and accidents hit our country. Door step.'

In a long article on X, the party leader criticized the role of the electoral commission in the February 8 elections.

“Criminal tampering with election results is a 'recipe for disaster in every sense of the word,'” he wrote.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf “will fulfill the duty of protecting the mandate of the people and raise its voice with full force at all levels to protect the sanctity of the vote of the people, God willing,” he said. added.

PTI spokesperson Raoof Hasan said the PML-N-PPP power-sharing deal is a despicable example of how state interests are being bartered by this criminal mafia to advance their personal gains and those of his criminal partners.

“While the nation is still healing the wounds inflicted by the concoction of PDM1, PDM2 was imposed to further deepen the gashes. And this potion was brewed by blatantly and shamelessly blocking the mandate of the people and depriving the PTI of their seats in the assemblies through a despicable operation carried out at night,” Hasan said.

Senior party leader Asad Qaisar said the PTI won 180 seats in the National Assembly and 220 in the Punjab Assembly, but mandate stealers deprived Khan's party of around 90 seats. the NA on 100 seats or the Punjab Assembly through massive rigging/changing of results.

Qaisar also said that PTI will fight in every forum to get back its stolen mandate and added that it is unfortunate that a party (PML-N) having only 17 NA seats out of total 266 is forming the government.

“Show some grace and stay away from the government,” Qaiser said while speaking to the media outside Adiala jail in Rawalpindi where Khan has been incarcerated since last year, reported Dawn.com.

Meanwhile, throughout the day, the PTI continued to post photos and images through a long thread showing posters with names and photos of returning officers (ROs) who, according to the party , had stolen Pakistan's mandate. There will be an Article 6 trial against all of them for stealing the people's constitutional right to elect their leaders, the party said.

(Published February 21, 2024, 02:27 PM IST)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.deccanherald.com/world/mandate-thieves-must-resign-says-imran-khans-party-as-pml-n-ppp-decide-to-form-next-govt-in-pakistan-2904107 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos