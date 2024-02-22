Court removes judicial probation measures for 3 Gezi Park defendants





An Istanbul court lifted judicial probation measures imposed on three defendants in the Gezi Park trial, in line with a ruling last year by the country's highest appeals court, which overturned their sentences, reported the Bianet information site. The Supreme Court of Appeal last September upheld the convictions of five defendants, including prominent businessman and civil society leader Osman Kavala, in the Gezi Park trial, while overturning the convictions of Ali Hakan Altnay, Yiit Ali Ekmeki and Aye Mcella Yapc, who were later released. from prison. The retrial of Altnay, Ekmeki and Yapc, who were sentenced to 18 years in prison during the first trial, began on the 13th in Istanbul.th Wednesday before the High Criminal Court. The court decided to comply with the decision of the highest court, hold a new trial and lift the travel ban imposed on the three defendants, who were not present and were represented by their lawyers. During Wednesday's hearing, the court also decided to ask Istanbul police to check whether there is video footage from CCTV cameras showing the defendants during the Gezi Park protests. The Istanbul court also wanted to know whether the three defendants were accused of violating Law No. 2911 on meetings and demonstrations in a separate investigation. Lawyers for the three defendants have called for their clients' acquittal, saying there is no evidence showing their involvement in a crime. The trial was adjourned until May 22. The 13th of Istanbulth In April 2022, the High Criminal Court sentenced Kavala to life in prison and the other seven co-defendants to 18 years each for charges related to the 2013 Gezi Park anti-government protests. They were convicted of attempting to overthrow the government for their alleged role in the protests, which began over an urban development plan in central Istanbul and spread to other cities in Turkey. The decision sparked international condemnation as well as protests across Turkey, as it was politically motivated. Critics say the government is trying to penalize the right to freedom of assembly by punishing prominent figures who took part in and supported the protests. The government viewed the protests as an attempted coup against it. The 2013 Gezi Park protests, which took place in response to the Justice and Development Party (AKP) government's attempt to destroy one of the few remaining green spaces in Istanbul, quickly turned into a protest national protest against the authoritarian policies of the then Prime Minister and current President Recep Tayyip Erdoan. Eleven protesters died and thousands more were injured as they were brutally suppressed by police on Erdoan's instructions. Turkey has refused to release Kavala despite a 2019 European Court of Human Rights ruling that his detention was for an ulterior motive, namely to silence him as a human rights defender. The non-implementation of this judgment prompted the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe (CoE) to launch an infringement procedure against Turkey in February 2022, which is still ongoing. Love? Take a second to support Turkish Minute on Patreon!

