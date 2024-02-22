



China's increased efforts to seek technological advancements in agriculture to ensure food security could be undermined by exaggerated figures in crop yield tests, state media have warned. While record yields of new food crop varieties have often made headlines in recent years, many results have been manipulated for publicity purposes, said China Comment, a fortnightly magazine produced by the Xinhua news agency, supported by the state. Local authorities and agricultural companies have fabricated results either to improve their image or to obtain financial support, while China, with 1.4 billion mouths to feed, has invested heavily in biotechnology research and development of seeds, according to the report published in the magazine's first 2024 issue.

These criticisms come as Beijing has placed a growing importance of food security, President Xi Jinping has called it a top national priority, amid food export bans, geopolitical uncertainty and extreme weather events. Excessive production testing activities and lax supervision will inevitably undermine the rigor and authority of scientific research work. Comment from China The report lists a series of falsified tests organized by anonymous organizations, involving some of the most high-profile species, including the so-called seawater rice – which grows in salty, alkaline soil and giant rice whose stems can reach about 2 meters (6.6 feet) in height. [For seawater rice]There should be very strict standards on freshwater irrigation and the use of barrier agents in formal testing, but some agricultural companies are not following these rules, the report says. To improve the giant rice figures, some companies included straw and leaves in their yields, promoting the result as total biomass while downplaying production of very low-quality rice, the report said, citing an insider from the industry. Excessive production testing activities and lax supervision will inevitably undermine the rigor and authority of scientific research work, and also erase the factual basis for policy making and situation analysis, the report warns. Salt can't dampen China's food security efforts as saline soils yield huge harvests Ma Wenfeng, senior analyst at Beijing Orient Agribusiness Consultancy, said such a phenomenon is largely the result of an exaggerated and grandiose style prevalent among officials reminiscent of the Great Leap Forward movement between 1958 and 1962, when False production figures were common as managers tried to achieve unrealistic goals. The culture of hype and pleasing their superiors creates a false impression about technological improvement, he said. Various agricultural yield records have been broken across China over the past two years, according to state media. The most recent examples include a national record soybean yield of more than 467 kg (1,038 pounds) per mu achieved in the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region in September, and a world record peanut yield of more than 865 kg per mu in Shandong province the same month. A mu is a unit of area measurement used in China, with 15 mu equivalent to one hectare. Zheng Fengtian, a professor at the School of Agricultural Economics and Rural Development at Renmin University in Beijing, said that while some test results may be true, the question remains how they will actually benefit agriculture real, because the yield can decrease from laboratory to small. large-scale planting, then large-scale promotion. Fabricated test results, driven by huge government investments in agricultural research, are made possible through flawed evaluation exercises, which often lack the commitment of third-party individuals or organizations, a- he added. China is a world leader in the development of hybrid rice and one of the top-performing countries in terms of wheat production efficiency, but it relies heavily on imports of soybeans and corn, whose unit yields are d 'around 60% compared to those in the United States, according to official data. . During the same period, the world's largest grain producer and consumer also imported more than 59 million tonnes of grain, an increase of 11.1 percent from the previous year.

