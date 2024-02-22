



By Henry ZeffmanChief Political Correspondent Avg. P.A. The man who reviewed the government's counterterrorism program last year claims key recommendations he made have been ignored – leaving the public 'at risk'. Sir William Shawcross suggested that Prevent was failing to identify terrorist sympathizers and that there was an increased risk in the UK due to the war in Gaza. The Home Office said it had implemented almost all of Sir William's proposals and would eventually adopt them all. Prevention is a key part of the UK's counter-terrorism strategy. Concretely, this project imposes on public bodies – notably schools and the police – the legal obligation to identify people likely to turn to extremism and to intervene in their lives before it is too late. On Tuesday, ministers marked the first anniversary of the publication of Sir William's independent review by saying they had “returned Prevent to its core mission”. “The entire counter-terrorism system must continually evolve and adapt to the ever-changing terrorist threat,” Home Secretary James Cleverly said in a statement. progress report. “Thanks to the work undertaken in response to [Sir William’s] review, we have a best-in-class Prevent program that can play a central role in this effort. But Sir William – who was appointed to lead his review when Boris Johnson was prime minister – said “the glass is still only half full”. “The government has published a report saying it has made some of the changes I had asked for and proposed – but not enough,” he said, speaking to the BBC a day after the progress report of the government. Sir William added that ministers had “ignored” some of his key recommendations – “and I think the public are at risk as a result”. He said he felt more concerned about extremism in the UK after Hamas attacks on Israel on October 7, and that the government – through Prevent – “should pay much more attention to Hamas support network. “There are unfortunately a lot of Hamas sympathizers and some operatives in this country,” Sir William said, adding: “Prevention and police should have worked much harder against Hamas people in this country.” Mr. Guillaume found in its 2023 notice that the scheme had repeatedly “failed” to identify the attackers – and that there was a “sense of lost objective” in the scheme. Speaking to the BBC on Wednesday, he continued: “The public are in greater danger because of the events of October 7 and subsequently – and many people in this country are far more frightened than they ever were been before.” The Metropolitan Police previously said the conflict in the Middle East was having a “profound and polarizing impact here in London”. When he was appointed to lead the Prevent review, Sir William was criticized by various civil rights groups, some of whom accused him of having anti-Islamic views. But above all, its revision has always been defended by the government, whose actions it now questions. Government sources pointed out that the most recent statistics on referrals to Prevent end in March 2023, arguing that they therefore did not reflect the effects its recommendations might have had on government policy. A Home Office spokesperson said the government had made “significant progress to put in place enhanced prevention”. “William Shawcross’s review was vital in ensuring Prevent was fit for purpose, which is why we have accepted his recommendations in full,” the spokesperson continued. “One year later, we have implemented 30 of the 34 recommendations he made, and we are moving quickly to implement the remaining four. “The government recognizes that extreme Islamist ideology poses the biggest threat to the UK and has quickly updated Prevent guidance and training to make this clear.” Additional reporting by Sam Hancock

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-68363058 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos