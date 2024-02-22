Prime Minister Narendra Modi to virtually lay foundation stone for railway station modernization project – Indian News | Bombay News





BOMBAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually pose the Foundation stone for upgrade 20 suburban stations through Central Railway (CR) and Western Railway (WR) under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS) on February 26.

The project, with a cumulative value of Rs 550 crore, will see the modernization of 12 stations on the CR and 8 stations on the WR.

The Ministry of Railways has launched the Amrit Bharat Station Project to revitalize railway stations across the country, with 1,309 stations identified for development under this comprehensive plan.

The upcoming inauguration will also see the start of work on 551 selected railway stations under the ABSS, along with construction of 1,500 railway bridges and railway underbridges across India, at a total estimated cost of Rs 40,000 crore .

The CR stations planned for upgrading include Byculla, Sandhurst Road, Chinchpokli, Matunga, Kurla, Vidyavihar, Wadala, Diva, Mumbra, Igatpuri, Shahad and Titwala, with a total investment of Rs 264 crore. Meanwhile, the WR stations expected to be upgraded include Marine Lines, Charni Road, Grant Road, Lower Parel, Prabhadevi, Jogeshwari, Malad and Palghar, with an investment of Rs 285 crore.

Some of the key works planned under the ABSS include construction of elegant station buildings, implementation of advanced sewage treatment plants to support the Swachh Bharat Mission, aesthetic enhancement of platforms and improvement passenger amenities such as seats, drinking water facilities, lighting and ventilation. Improved connectivity through revamped bridges, escalators and elevators, as well as modernized guidance and information systems, will further improve the commuter experience.

The project particularly emphasizes inclusiveness, ensuring that all improvements are designed to be suitable for people with reduced mobility, promoting equal access and convenience for all passengers.

The ambitious station improvement project represents an important step towards modernizing India's railway infrastructure and providing commuters with world-class facilities and services

