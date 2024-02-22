Donald Trump wants to negotiate with Judge Engoron





Donald Trump's lawyer moved Wednesday to propose a new ruling in the former president's civil fraud trial, in which Judge Arthur Engoron ruled that Trump would be fined about $355 million .

Context:

In a lawsuit filed in September 2022, New York Attorney General Letitia James accused Trump, his two adult sons Donald Jr. and Eric, The Trump Organization and two company executives, Allen Weisselberg and Jeff McConney, of fraudulently overvalued assets to obtain more favorable banks. loans and tax agreements.

On Friday, Engoron ruled that Trump would be fined about $355 million and banned from doing business in New York for three years after a months-long civil trial from late last year at the beginning of January. The trial was expected to decide how much damages Trump would suffer after Engoron discovered he committed fraud by inflating the value of his assets. The other defendants in the case also faced financial penalties and were barred from doing business in New York for a period of time.

Trump, the current Republican Party front-runner in the 2024 presidential election, has maintained his innocence in the case and said it was politically motivated.

What we know:

On Wednesday, Clifford Robert filed a letter addressed to Engoron in New York City civil court, in which he claims that Trump was “deprived” of the opportunity to speak out against the decision before it was filed .

According to court records, Roberts asked for the opportunity to offer a “counter judgment” to Engoron's ruling, adding that it would be “contrary to fundamental fairness” if he was not allowed to submit a counterjudgment. judgement.

“The Defendants therefore request that the Court set a return date for the proposed judgment which allows them sufficient time to submit a proposed counter-judgment. Depriving the Defendants of the opportunity to submit a proposed counter-judgment would be contrary to the “fundamental fairness and due process.”

Newsweek reached out to Trump's spokesperson via email for comment.

Views :

Since the ruling, some have pointed out that Trump's ruling team could use certain arguments.

Speaking on Fox News on Tuesday, former Whitewater attorney Sol Wisenberg said the decision posed constitutional problems.

“It seems to me that there are real constitutional problems with the $355 million judgment when there is no victim, no financial loss of any kind,” Wisenberg said.

“You have an argument for a substantial violation of due process,” he continued, adding that the decision could send a message to some companies that if you upend orthodoxy, they could face serious consequences. similar measures. “I think they have a potential constitutional argument there again, a very strong argument if they raise it appropriately at trial,” Wisenberg added.

However, others disagree, Bradley Moss, a partner at Mark S. Zaid, previously told Newsweek: “Unless the state law itself is struck down, this argument will go nowhere. go. Many white-collar criminal cases do not have a traditional victim. “Criminal drug offenses do not have a traditional victim. Many licensing and registration offenses do not have a traditional victim. The victim is the public who has been defrauded.”

Additionally, Gene Rossi, attorney for Carlton Fields, also told Newsweek, “The Trump family and organization received loans when they should not have.” You can't lie to get money. Furthermore, if the banks had knowledge of the actual assets and liabilities, then they would have demanded more unfavorable terms for Trump World. It's a crime no matter how you look at it. A material violation of due process because there are no victims? I do not think so.

And after?

This comes after Trump's lawyer, Christopher Kise, said the former president would appeal the judge's decision, telling Newsweek on Friday that Trump “remains confident that the Appellate Division will ultimately correct the myriad errors and catastrophic crimes committed by a court of first instance without connection with the law or”. to reality.”

Meanwhile, James called the judge's ruling a “massive victory” in a post Friday on X, formerly Twitter. She added in a statement: “No matter your size, wealth or power, no one is above the law. Not even Donald Trump.”

Updated 2/21/24 at 12 p.m. ET: This article has been updated with additional information.

Updated 02/21/24 at 12:50 p.m. ET: This article has been updated with additional information.

