Leaked documents show how one company supports Chinese hacking operations





A slice of documents published on GitHub five days ago reveals that Chinese contractors working to support Beijing's hacking operations look like office drones everywhere, but with a twist: They complain about low wages, play office games and also help s introduce into the computer systems of foreign governments. Since their release over the weekend, the trove of documents from a Chinese offensive security company, I-SOON, have stunned researchers, who say all of the contracts, product manuals and employee lists leaked online offer an unprecedented view of how private companies are supporting China. increasingly aggressive hacking operations. “The leak provides some of the most concrete details seen publicly to date, revealing the mature nature of China's cyberespionage ecosystem,” wrote Dakota Cary and Aleksandar Milenkoski of SentinelLabs. in a leak analysis. “This explicitly shows how government targeting requirements generate a competitive market of independent hackers.” I-SOON is a private Chinese information security company that contracts with many Chinese government agencies, including the Ministry of Public Security, the Ministry of State Security and the People's Liberation Army, according to Cary and Milenkoski. Alongside employees complaining about low pay and the office mahjong game, the material appears to document the company's compromise with at least 14 governments, Hong Kong pro-democracy organizations, universities and NATO. Although the authenticity of the documents has not been confirmed, researchers who examined the leak believe that these documents are real. Wednesday, The Associated Press reported that Chinese authorities are investigating the leak. Analysts at Taiwan-based cybersecurity firm TeamT5 said the leaked documents confirm their long-standing analysis that “China's private cybersecurity sector plays a critical role in supporting China's APT attacks to worldwide “. TeamT5 researchers have been tracking I-SOON since 2020 and “rated these documents as highly credible,” the researchers said. “We can see how i-SOON engaged with Chinese national security authorities, details of i-SOON products and financial issues. More importantly, we spotted documents detailing how i-SOON supported the development of the notorious Remote Access Trojan (RAT), ShadowPad. We are therefore confident that these leaked documents are authentic. The document also confirms TeamT5's earlier findings highlighting the company's work with the Chinese government to target online gamblingas well as the company's own money-motivated ransomware campaigns, which are likely being carried out because “Chinese national security has cut the budget to pay these private companies.” Strengthening the argument that I-SOON is intimately linked to Chinese security organs, open source researchers having pointed that leaked documents appear to include detailed records of calls handled and location-based services. I-SOON did not immediately respond to a request for comment sent to an email address found on a archived version from the company's website. The company's website was inaccessible Wednesday evening. Homepage of the I-SOON website, captured on February 19, 2024 and stored on the Internet Archive. The site is currently inaccessible (CyberScoop).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cyberscoop.com/isoon-chinese-apt-contractor-leak/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos