40 List of Indonesian ministers advanced after President Jokowi's reshuffle









Yogyakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has once again carried out a reshuffle or overhaul of the ministerial composition of the Indonesian Advanced Cabinet. What is the latest list of ministers? Reported by detikNews, President Jokowi inaugurated two new ministers on Wednesday (21/2/2024). The two ministers are Hadi Tjahjanto, who moved from ATR/BPN Minister to Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs, and Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (AHY), who served as ATR/BPN Minister. The inauguration of the two ministers is part of the umpteenth cabinet reshuffle carried out by President Jokowi during his mandate. Then, after the reshuffle, what is the latest list of ministers in the advanced Indonesian Cabinet? ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT What is a cabinet reshuffle? Citing a journal titled Jokowi Government Cabinet Reshuffle and Dilemmas of the Indonesian Presidential System by Annisah Putri et al, a cabinet reshuffle is an event in which the head of government of a country changes the composition of ministers in his or her cabinet. A cabinet reshuffle is a common thing that happens in a country's government, especially in countries that adhere to a democratic system. This is a step aimed at evaluating the performance of the government in ensuring the well-being of the population. Get to know the Advanced Indonesian Cabinet Citing the official website of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, the Indonesian Advanced Cabinet is the cabinet headed by President Joko Widodo and Vice President Ma'ruf Amin. The cabinet, announced on October 23, 2019, is composed of four coordinating ministers and 30 sectoral ministers. President Jokowi and Vice President Ma'ruf Amin then replaced several ministers on December 23, 2020 with six new names. Then, on April 28, 2021, President Jokowi inaugurated two ministers while introducing the Ministry of Education, Culture, Research and Technology as well as the Ministry of Investment. Latest list of advanced Indonesian ministers 2024 With the inauguration of Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono and Hadi Tjahjanto as new ministers, here is a list of the final 40 names of Indonesian ministers advanced for 2024, as published. Détik News: Coordinating Minister 1. Coordinating Minister of Political, Legal and Security Affairs: Hadi Tjahjanto

2. Coordinating Minister of Economic Affairs: Airlangga Hartarto

3. Coordinating Minister of Human Development and Culture: Muhadjir Effendy

4. Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment: Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan. Field Minister 5. Minister Secretary of State: Pratikno

6. Minister of the Interior: Muhammad Tito Karnavian

7. Minister of Foreign Affairs: Retno Lestari Priansari Marsudi

8. Minister of Defense: Prabowo Subianto

9. Minister of Religion: Yaqut Cholil Qoumas

10. Minister of Law and Human Rights: Yasonna H. Laoly

11. Minister of Finance: Sri Mulyani Indrawati

12. Minister of Education, Culture, Research and Technology: Nadiem Anwar Makarim

13. Minister of Health: Budi Gunadi Sadikin

14. Minister of Social Affairs: Tri Rismaharini

15. Minister of Manpower: Ida Fauziyah

16. Minister of Industry: Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita

17. Minister of Commerce: Zulkifli Hasan

18. Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources: Arifin Tasrif

19. Minister of Public Works and Public Housing: Mochamad Basuki Hadimuljono

20. Minister of Transport: Budi Karya Sumadi

21. Minister of Communication and Information: Budi Arie Setiadi

22. Minister of Agriculture: Andi Amran Sulaiman

23. Minister of Environment and Forests: Siti Nurbaya

24. Minister of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries: Sakti Wahyu Trenggono

25. Minister of Villages, Development of Disadvantaged Regions and Transmigration: A. Halim Iskandar

26. Minister of Agrarian Affairs and Territorial Planning: Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono

27. Minister of National Development Planning: Suharso Monoarfa

28. Minister of Administrative Reform and Bureaucratic Reform: Abdullah Azwar Anas

29. Minister of State Enterprises: Erick Thohir

30. Minister of Cooperatives and Small and Medium Enterprises: Teten Masduki

31. Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy: Sandiaga Salahuddin Uno

32. Minister of Women's Empowerment and Child Protection: I Gusti Ayu Bintang Darmavati

33. Minister of Investment: Bahlil Lahadalia

34. Minister of Youth and Sports: Ario Bimo Nandito Ariotedjo

35. Minister of Investment/Head of the Investment Coordination Council: Bahlil Lahadalia

36. Cabinet Secretary: Pramono Anung Wibowo

37. Attorney General: ST Burhanuddin

38. Commander of the Indonesian National Army: General TNI Agus Subiyanto

39. Chief of Police of the Republic of Indonesia: General Pol. Listyo Sigit Prabowo

40. Presidential chief of staff: Moeldoko. This is the latest list of Indonesian Cabinet ministers advanced after President Jokowi's reshuffle. Hope this is helpful! Watch the video “Jokowi responds to emerging question of minister ready to resign from Cabinet“

[Gambas:Video 20detik]

(cln/ams)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.detik.com/jogja/berita/d-7204228/40-daftar-menteri-kabinet-indonesia-maju-usai-direshuffle-presiden-jokowi The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos