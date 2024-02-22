Jefferies on Nifty, $10 trillion stock market, FPI flows, PM Modi, BJP, Congress and more

Jefferies, in its new note, said India, the fifth largest economy, would be the third largest in 2027. In doing so, it expects the domestic stock market to reach a market capitalization of $10 trillion by 2030. Continued reforms are expected to maintain India's status as the fastest growing major economy. , he said, adding that the strong trend in domestic flows has reduced market volatility and the low foreign participation over a decade provides a valuation cushion.

“The RoE-driven corporate sector, with 167 companies with market capitalization above $5 billion, leaves investors with plenty of choices,” he said.

India m-cap

Jefferies said India's market capitalization is currently the fifth largest in the world, at $4.5 trillion, but India's weighting in global indices remains low at 1.6 percent. The United States ($44.7 trillion), China ($9.8 trillion), Japan ($6 trillion) and Hong Kong ($4.8 trillion) are currently ahead of India in the race for m-cap.

Jefferies said India's weight would change as free market float increases and some weight anomalies are resolved. Assuming market returns are consistent with the last 15-20 years of history and new listings, India will become a nearly $10 trillion market by 2030 – impossible to ignore for large global investors .

“With a new investment cycle and a robust earnings profile, we believe Indian equity markets will continue to generate returns of 8-10% in dollar terms over the next 5-7 years. “The big unicorn in India can take the market capitalization beyond $10 trillion by 2030,” he said.

Jefferies said India is now in the early stages of another private sector investment cycle, with the corporate sector's gross debt-to-equity ratio having fallen by almost 1x over the past year. FY15 to approximately 0.5 times in FY24 ending March 31.

“But there is another aspect of Indian history that makes this country the best stock story in the world today. In a report 21 years ago, this author wrote that the India's bottom-up appeal has always been severely diluted by the lack of a compelling top-down story. In a sense, the country has been the inverse of China, the ultimate macro story, but without the compelling micro options,” Jefferies said of Christopher Wood.

This is what has changed now. Because India now has as good a macroeconomic story as any, Jefferies said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

During the two five-year terms of Prime Minister Narendra Modis' NDA government, India underwent fundamental structural reform that created the framework for the country to realize its full potential in leveraging its intellectual capital and physical as well as its positive assets. demographics.

“Firstly, massive government-funded investments in infrastructure which have been a game-changer in terms of improving the overall logistical efficiency of the economy. Second, the passing of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Act, 2016, which means Indian developers now know they risk losing their assets. Third, the long-awaited reform of the residential property market following the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act 2016, which means that the property market, after three years of recovery after seven years of slowdown, is now unfolding its full potential in terms of multiplier effects for the economy as a whole,” Jefferies said.

This is why it is entirely realistic to forecast real GDP growth of 7 percent and profit growth of 12 to 15 percent, Jefferies said.

Missing REIT Purchase

“Indeed, what is remarkable today is the lack of investment by foreign investors in Indian stocks. This report details how investors dedicated to global emerging markets are only moderately overweight India despite all the current problems affecting China. While global equity funds are hardly invested in India. despite the fact that there is now a consensus, as highlighted by headlines from this year's Davos gathering, that India is the world's next big growth. This lack of exposure to India from global investors is frankly absurd,” Jefferies said.

Jefferies said India's increased visibility on the global stage also reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi's marketing skills, as evidenced by the widely acknowledged success of the G20 summit held in Delhi last September.

In a world of growing geopolitical tensions, India has deftly managed to maintain a foot in both camps, remaining on good terms with the Washington-dominated G7 while also being a full member of BRICS, Jefferies said.

BJP, Congress

“Along with the general elections scheduled in April-May this year, Modi's aim will be to win a record number of seats for his party, the BJP. In the last general elections in 2019, the BJP won 303 Lok Sabha seats, up from 282 in 2014. Modi set a target of 370 seats for the BJP and 400+ for the BJP-led alliance (NDA) during the next national elections. Such an electoral result is no longer far-fetched. As the dominant political party in India since its independence in 1947, it is facing an existential crisis,” he said.

Corporate Profits, Nifty Valuation

Corporate profitability is seeing a sharp rise post-Covid, with profits for the benchmark Nifty growing at 21% compounded annually over FY20-24E. Profits are also on a strong cyclical upward trend, with the overall corporate profitability-to-GDP ratio at 5.8 percent, still below the previous peak, Jefferies,

In terms of relative valuations, Nifty's 1-year forward PE premium to MSCI EM ex China is close to the historical average and still 20 percentage points below the peak levels India has seen many times before.

“With India offering a longer duration investment recovery, alongside growing domestic flows, premium multiples are expected to sustain over the long term. When we compare Indian markets on the basis of PE and PB, relative to their own history, the markets trade more closely. at +1 SD levels of the last 10 years, and roughly in the middle of the post-COVID average. Given the strong earnings visibility of Indian companies, we believe the Nifty PE is likely to be supported,” he said.

With earnings growing at double digits, against the backdrop of a resilient domestic economy and steady local flows, we believe Indian markets are expected to provide an attractive investment opportunity for global investors.

