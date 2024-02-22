Ron DeSantis shares concerns about Trump in private call with supporters





Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis told supporters of his unsuccessful presidential bid Wednesday that former President Donald Trump should not play identity politics when choosing a 2024 vice presidential candidate.

We now have a diverse Republican Party. I want everyone in the fold, don’t get me wrong. But I don't want people representing 10, 15 percent of the party to be in charge, DeSantis said on a call with his supporters, including those who had pledged to serve as his delegates to the Republican National Convention in this year, according to audio obtained by NBC News.

So I would want someone who, if something happened, the people who voted for us would have been happy to know that they're going to continue the mission, DeSantis added. I'm not sure that these are necessarily the criteria used by Donald Trump. I heard they were more interested in identity politics. I think this is a mistake. I think you should just focus on the best person for the job and then do it accordingly.

More than 200 people joined the video call with DeSantis, according to a source present. The 34-minute conversation, hosted by DeSantis' political allies, was notable for the governor's frank and, at times, critical nature in raising concerns about Trump, whom he supported for the nomination. GOP immediately after suspending its own campaign last month.

Ron DeSantis failed miserably in his presidential campaign and has no say in choosing the next vice president of the United States, Trump spokesperson Karoline Leavitt said in response. Rather than throwing low-range shots from distance, Ron should focus on what he can do to shoot. [President] Joe Biden and Making America Great Again.

A spokesperson for DeSantis declined to comment.

A Republican on the call wondered whether DeSantis might keep options open for 2024, should Trump's lead campaign collapse before this summer's convention in Milwaukee.

The timing of this thank you call to influential state-level Republicans that the DeSantis campaign has recruited to be delegates to the 2024 convention is odd, said the Republican, who requested anonymity to share his thoughts on a private call. A month ago, sure, but now? It really seems like the governor is trying to keep the door open in case something happens between now and Milwaukee that gives him an opportunity to get his name called by the legislature.

Asked at one point about Trump's overwhelmingly negative attention toward him as a candidate, DeSantis appeared to blame Susie Wiles, who helped lead his successful gubernatorial bid in 2018 before being sidelined and ultimately discarded. resurface as a senior advisor to the former president.

“I think he has people in his circle who were in our orbit years ago who we laid off, and I think part of it is that they just have a goal to fight for,” DeSantis responded.

DeSantis also expressed concern about who Trump would surround himself with if he wins another term this fall.

I think how he staffs the White House and the administration is going to be really, really important, DeSantis said. I think he's probably going to find people who are more yes-men, rather than people who are going to push back.

DeSantis then followed up with a point he made in the final weeks of his presidential campaign, that conservative media would provide no checks and balances to Trump.

I think they've made the decision that their business model just doesn't work if they criticize Trump, DeSantis said. I don't think the responsibilities are in place right now for the rest of this campaign and then, if he manages to win, to go to the White House and implement some of these policies.

I mean, he said at some point he could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue without losing a vote, DeSantis added. Well, I think he could have shot someone on Fifth Avenue and the conservative media wouldn't even mention it.

In weighing Trump's vice presidential prospects, DeSantis denied any interest in being chosen. In response to another question, he acknowledged that he might run for president again in 2028.

Oh, I haven't ruled anything out, DeSantis said. I mean, we were still in this election cycle. So it's presumptuous to say, you know, this or that. I think there's a lot going on in politics.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/2024-election/ron-desantis-concerns-trump-private-call-supporters-rcna139859

