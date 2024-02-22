Today's cache | The United States sets up an AI working group while regulations lag behind; Indonesia wants Big Tech to pay; Indian AI market could reach $17 billion in three years





Today's cache | US sets up AI task force as regulations lag | Photo credit: REUTERS

(This article is part of Todays Cache, The Hindus newsletter on emerging themes at the intersection of technology, innovation and politics. To receive it in your inbox, subscribe here.) US sets up AI task force as regulations lag U.S. House leaders are preparing to form an AI task force to study laws and safeguards against AI threats as the country lags behind in essential regulatory matter for this emerging technology. This comes as Congress struggles to pass strong laws to regulate AI in the United States and as big tech companies sign deals to prevent the misuse of AI that aren't necessarily enforceable. As the United States prepares for the 2024 presidential elections, generative AI has already been used to impersonate key candidates, including a robocall launched in President Joe Biden's voice to try to prevent people to exercise their right to vote freely. A number of US government organizations and agencies are working to develop their own damage control measures to mitigate AI risks, such as obtaining sensitive data for model training or the use of AI-generated voices for communication. Indonesia wants Big Tech to pay Indonesia wants big tech companies such as Meta and Google, as well as smaller aggregators, to pay news publishers, in a move reminiscent of similar measures taken by countries such as Australia and Canada. Indonesian President Joko Widodo said he had signed a regulation for technology companies to pay media outlets for the information they provide. Although Google said it would review the decision, Facebook has not responded. In Canada, both companies initially resisted the proposal to pay media companies for content and even considered or tested news blocks on their platforms. The Indonesian proposal is expected to come into force in six months, but will not apply to content creators. Indian AI market could reach $17 billion in three years A joint report by IT industry body NASSCOM and consultancy BCG estimates that India's AI market could reach $17 billion by 2027, if it grows at an annualized rate of 25-35% in over the next three years. Some growth factors for this market include an increase in technology spending by businesses, an increase in talent, and more investment in artificial intelligence. The number of Indians whose jobs are AI-related stands at over 420,000, the report said, with a high skill penetration rate as well. However, the country is still trying to establish regulations to protect people from deepfakes and the misuse of generative AI tools. Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar said the Indian government will share a draft regulatory framework for AI by June or July.

