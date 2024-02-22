President Xi Jinping emerges as an architect of world peace, says Faisal Malik





Chairman and Managing Director of Pakistan Observer, Mr. Faisal Zahid Malik visited China at the invitation of the Chinese government. During his visit to Guangzhou, a dinner was hosted in his honor by the Consul General of Pakistan, Mr. Sardar Khan, who also presented a memento to Mr. Faisal Zahid Malik on the occasion. Under President Xi Jinping, China has emerged as a global leader seeking peaceful relations with world powers and playing a crucial role in resolving conflicts among various countries, further affirming its role as a global peacemaker. These views were expressed by the Chairman and Managing Director of Pakistan Observer, Mr. Faisal Zahid Malik, during a meeting with the Consul General of Pakistan in Guangzhou, Mr. Sardar Khan. Mr. Faisal Malik, who is currently visiting the southern Chinese port city of Guangzhou at the invitation of the Guangzhou Municipal Bureau of Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism and China Southern Airlines, paid rich tributes to President Xi Jinping's dynamic leadership, saying it has emerged. as a towering personality with the foresight to usher in a new era of development in the world. Referring to the third term of the Chinese President, Mr. Faisal Malik said that it was once again the greatest motivation and expressed confidence that under the leadership of President Xi, the Chinese people would continue their march towards success and glory. He also appreciated China's mediation between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and Iran. This further strengthens China's global leadership role in promoting international peace. Regarding Pakistan-China relations, he said, Pakistan greatly benefits from the project envisioned by President Xi, the Belt and Road Initiative (B&R), including the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. (CPEC) is a flagship project. The project proved to be a game-changer for Pakistan's economy, generating hundreds of thousands of employment opportunities and enormous economic activity, he said. CPEC, with an investment of over $62 billion, brought the promise of economic prosperity and stability to Pakistan at a time when investments were far away and the country was facing the worst financial challenges. Last year, the two countries celebrated the 10th anniversary of CPEC and agreed to continue their cooperation for the common good and benefit of their people. On the role of Pakistan Observers in promoting China-Pakistan relations, he assured the CG of its newspapers' continued support in strengthening Pakistan-China relations. Earlier, Pakistan's Consul General in Guangzhou, Mr. Sardar Khan, welcomed Mr. Faisal Malik to the southern Chinese port city and later hosted a dinner in his honor. Sardar Khan appreciated Mr. Faisal's views and goodwill. He noted that the ties of friendship between China and Pakistan would be strengthened through such exchange of visits from both sides, as the friendship between Pakistan and China is higher than the Himalayas and deeper than the oceans.

