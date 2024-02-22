Emerging role of public opinion and social media in Middle East politics

This article is part of the seriesReceived Edit 2024

Hamas attack: disrupting the Middle East peace process

Until the second half of 2023, Muslim and Middle Eastern countries had relegated the Palestinian question to the background, often preferring the gains of realpolitik rather than displaying ideological support for Palestine. As the United Arab Emirates (UAE), one of the most powerful power players in the region, normalized relations with Israel (among others) under the Abraham Accords, it appeared that its close ally, the Saudi Arabia would likely follow suit and the Palestinian cause would have been forgotten. Even Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, a staunch defender of finance and logistical supporter of the armed group Hamasslowly increased trade and further ties with Israel in an effort to prop up its own declining economy and exploit the discovery of gas in the Mediterranean Sea. The United States, under Biden, was slowly moving toward the idea of ​​a Middle East peace process free of Israeli actions in Palestine.

The United States, under Biden, was slowly moving toward the idea of ​​a Middle East peace process free of Israeli actions in Palestine.

However, these processes have been considerably impacted by the October 7 attacks in Israel as Hamas destroyed Israel's sophisticated defense systems to launch a coordinated land, air and sea attack. In the process, Israeli citizens were killed or captured, leading to a brutal response from Israel that has killed many Palestinians in recent months.

Repercussions

The ensuing war between Israel and Palestine led to widespread condemnations of Israel and Hamas and major geopolitical changes in the region. First, the trajectory of the Abraham Accords has stopped and even reversed in some cases. Saudi Arabia, which was on the verge of normalizing relations with Israel, had to suspend its plans and focus on ending the war as quickly as possible. Erdoan, who initially seemed neutral, quickly resorted to virulent criticism of Israel and its leader Netanyahu.

What is frustrating for Israeli leaders is that not only have they failed to achieve their original goal of destroying Hamas, but their actions have also been referred to International Court of Justice for a plausible genocide. Although no concrete judgment has been rendered, the deliberations over his actions have dealt a major blow to his standing in the court of global public opinion.

The trajectory of the Abraham Accords has stopped and even reversed in some cases.

More recently, calls for a two-state solution have increased significantly. A two-state solution refers to the creation of a separate Palestinian state based on borders agreed in 1967, a move that would give Palestine sovereignty and, subsequently, a presence in international bodies like the United Nations. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu has categorically rejected such a measure, considering it a security threat.

Yet these calls have only grown in strength since the war began. Even the United States President Biden, Israel's closest ally reiterated calls for a two-state solution once the war ends. Saudi Arabia recently declared that he would not normalize relations with Israel without a two-state solution on the table.

Explaining political setbacks: public opinion

The trajectory of Middle East relations with Israel before October 2023 and the United States' long-term support for Israel make it clear that ideological factors are not driving these renewed calls for a two-state solution. A new entry into the black box of foreign policy-making has been the strong presence of pro-Palestinian public opinion, forcing state leaders to adopt at least neutral, if not positive, positions toward Palestine.

Social media has been one of the most powerful tools used by internet users to shed light on the various brutalities committed by the Israeli army in Palestine and to influence public opinion. In this context, citizen journalists such as Wael al-Dahlouh And Type Azaiza documented various issues in Palestine that bypassed traditional media and reached ordinary citizens around the world.

Social media has been one of the most powerful tools used by internet users to shed light on the various brutalities committed by the Israeli army in Palestine and to influence public opinion.

The effect was so severe that a TikTok manager had to issue an advisory. clarification that it was not the algorithm favoring pro-Palestinian opinion, but that TikTok users were posting overwhelmingly in its favor. Additionally, media such as Al Jazeera, TRT World, RT NewsAnd alternative media that do not take a Western line on the conflict have given the public more options for consuming pro-Palestinian information.

This had a considerable impact on the domestic politics of many countries. For example, US President Biden's popularity rating has abandoned significantly on the Palestinian question. This was one of the first cases where a foreign policy issue not involving American soldiers (at least for the first few months) led to lower approval ratings. Democrats also face a close election in 2024, with ex-President Donald Trump's attempted comeback. In this context, swing states like Michigan, Arizona, Minnesota, etc., with significant Arab-American populations, have launched campaigns vote against Democrats, leading to measures such as unveiling a Register of Islamophobia to appease Muslim voters.

Similarly, Trkiye and Saudi Arabia have also been affected by public pressure. So, even if Erdogan attempted to maintain a neutral position and offered to mediate the conflict, public opinion in the country, as evidenced by large pro-Palestinian protests, caused him to change his position and harshly condemn Israel. Similar trends can be observed in many other countries such as Egypt, Jordan and many other Arab and Muslim majority countries around the world. For example, Bahrain, which had normalized its relations with Israel, recalled its ambassador to Israel (on the verge of severing relations), thus demonstrating the reversal of Israel's political gains in the region. As the Princeton Arab Barometer Project assessed, public opinion In much of the Arab world, the resistance movement is increasingly sympathetic to Palestine and, in some cases, even Hamas, due to the broad dominance of social media and local media.

Although there appears to have been a lull in support for the Palestinian cause over the past two decades, the rise of alternative media and social media has played a significant role in building support.

Conclusion

The October 7 attack was not only an attack on Israeli interests but also on the normalization of ties with Israel in the Arab and Muslim world. The resurgence of public opinion as a powerful mobilizing force is one of the main factors that has forced Western and Arab countries to change course on their views of Israel and the conflict. Undoubtedly, it may not be the only factor that determines policy, but it will certainly play a major role in the future.

Thus, to understand the future outcome of conflicts in the Middle East, one must go beyond traditional political considerations and also add reactions induced by social media. Although there appears to have been a lull in support for the Palestinian cause over the past two decades, the rise of alternative media and social media has played a significant role in building support. So, going forward, state leaders will need to keep the mood of their respective nations in mind when deciding how to approach future conflicts, especially when it comes to Israel, which turned out to be one of the trickiest issues to deal with so far. .

Mohammed Sinan Siyechis a nonresident research associate at the Observer Research Foundation