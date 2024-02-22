Greek PM hails Indian democracy, leaders discuss Gaza, Red Sea challenge at meeting





Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, on his first visit to India in 16 years, praised the strength of Indian democracy and initiated discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Their talks focused on crucial issues, including the ongoing conflict in Gaza, challenges in the Red Sea and the mutual ambition to strengthen trade relations between the two nations. The visit marks a pivotal moment, following Modi's historic trip to Athens last year, aimed at deepening strategic partnership and doubling bilateral trade by 2030, as well as strengthening connectivity through initiatives such as the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC). Mitsotakis, in his speech at the Raisina Dialogue, highlighted Greece's unique position as a bridge between various regions. “We are at a unique moment of mutually beneficial opportunity, in which Greece, given its geographical, cultural and strategic proximity, can act as an interlocutor between India and Europe and, there, further expand the vision between the north and the south of the planet. between the East and the West,” he said, highlighting Greece’s role in global connectivity and its strategic advantages in the Mediterranean. Highlighting the historical and philosophical ties between the two countries, Mitsotakis invoked Hindu scriptures to emphasize the universal notion of interdependence. “Draw inspiration from the Hindu scriptures which so powerfully affirm that 'the world is one family' and from the sacred Sanskrit wisdom which resonates loud and clear today,” he said on 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', pleading for India's influential role in addressing global challenges, notably the situation in Ukraine and the broader quest for international stability. Mitsotakis also expressed strong support for India's engagement in global governance, particularly in endorsing India's bid for a permanent seat on the UN Security Council. “And today, democracy, and this is why this gathering is so important, is all about thwarting those who seek to circumvent and distort the rules of democratic discourse in their favor. And India and Greece have a essential role to play in achieving this objective,” he said. elaborated, highlighting the crucial importance of democratic values ​​on the international stage. Prime Minister Modi hailed the strengthening of the Indo-Greek partnership, expressing satisfaction with the progress made since his visit to Athens. “It gives me great pleasure to welcome Prime Minister Mitsotakis and his delegation to India. Our discussions today have been very important and useful. It is a matter of joy that we are rapidly moving towards the “aim to double bilateral trade by 2030,” Modi said. during the joint press release following the bilateral talks held in New Delhi between the two leaders, outlining the broad spectrum of cooperation, from agriculture to defense and technology. Modi further underlined the common commitment to peace and security, highlighting discussions on maritime security and counter-terrorism. “The growing defense and security cooperation reflects our deep mutual trust. India and Greece have common concerns and priorities in the fight against terrorism,” he said, highlighting the strategic depth of the Indo-Greek relationship. Foreign Minister Vinay Kwatra highlighted the technical discussions surrounding the IMEC corridor and the wider implications of regional conflicts on these initiatives. “Discussions regarding the specifics of different IMEC corridors on railways, maritime transport and others are progressing. The Prime Minister spoke of the need for a diplomatic resolution of the conflict between Israel and Gaza,” explained Kwatra, highlighting the future-oriented nature of the project. discussions and commitment to overcoming regional challenges through international cooperation. Published by: Aditi Sharma Published on: February 22, 2024

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/india/story/greek-pm-kyriakos-mitsotakis-india-democracy-modi-gaza-red-sea-challenge-2505422-2024-02-22 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos