What China can learn from Japan about bursting bubbles

China is awash in bad debt, but can it learn from Japan's experience overcoming the bubble burst of the 1980s? Let's discuss what China would need to succeed.

The final collapse of the Chinese real estate giant, Evergrandeis the last proof, as if any were needed, that the People's Republic of China (PRC) is flooded with bad debts.

There have always been bad debts in the PRC. But now it's gigantic. Like in Texas, in China, everything is bigger, even if it's not better. The men of Zhongnanhai are rightly worried.

First a tutorial

Bad debt: Someone borrows money and provides security to the lender. If repayment is not made according to the terms of the loan, the loan is declared in default. Then, the collateral is seized to compensate the lender for the money lent.

Debts often involve borrowing to purchase real estate, but can also relate to other assets.

Enough defaults cause ripple effects and a loss of confidence throughout the economy, which in turn leads to more bad debts.

The banks themselves are in difficulty. They may have warranties, but no one will buy them because people don't have the money or don't know what it's worth.

A government must clean up and eliminate the debts, otherwise it will clog up the entire economy. Think recession or even depression.

A recentarticlein the Financial Times was filed by Gillian Tett, who had reported competently in Japan in the 1990s. She suggests that China could draw on Japan's experience to solve its own massive bad debt problem in 1990s and into the 2000s, following a home loan frenzy in the 1980s.“bubble” economywhen the entire nation seemed to be going crazy.

Learn from Japan?

As an executive at a foreign bank, I had a front-row seat to the cleanup efforts. There are lessons, but I doubt themXi Jinpingis interested. The first lessonthe Chinese Communist Party(CCP) could learn from Japan the need for an honest and impartial legal system, free from official influence.

Then there is the simple possibility of enforcing a contract. Next, you need guaranteed property rights. And all of this stems from a consensual system of government.

Japan had it all. The People's Republic of China does not want and seems to want things to stay this way. Otherwise, party control is threatened.

There is only one hand that guides the Chinese economy: that of the CCP.

Our bank has performed well thanks to Japanese bad debts. The approach was based on the use of legal procedure. And this was possible in Japan. Court decisions are respected. If organized crimeyakuzawho were often but not always involved in bad debts, wanted to attack the judiciary and interfere with court decisions, they were free to do so.

They did not make this choice when it came to foreign companies. Our bank also refused to reimburse the yakuza or seek their assistance, as other financial companies allegedly did.

In the 2000s, a foreign bank tried to replicate its success in China. It failed. He couldn't assert his rights, even if he also recruited someone with “connections.”

Invariably, the debtor would find someone with better connections who would obstruct the resolution process.

The headquarters of the People's Bank of China, the central bank of China. Photo: Asia Times / AFP files

Two very different systems and societies

Another major difference that made things easier in Japan was the basic trust that the average citizen had in the government and its competence, despite the scandals that abounded over the years.

Japan also has elections the righteous too. Citizens could vote against politicians, or even an entire party. And the Japanese press, in part, has at least done its job fairly well in exposing the authorities' wrongdoing.

This tended to serve as a pressure relief valve capable of absorbing even a catastrophe such as the collapse of the “bubble”.

One indicator of this confidence in their system is that the Japanese never rushed to move their wealth out of the country. This is not the case in China, where the move is ideally carried out in the company of a parent holding a residence permit in the United States or another free country.

Different people

Another huge advantage for Japan is rightly noted in the cleaning up of bad debts.

This is the Japanese expression shoganai. That means there's nothing you can do about it, or that's life. With this statement as justification, the Japanese put up with all sorts of things that no other people on earth would put up with.

The hangover from the bubble era and the official and financial malfeasance that caused it was just one of those things. Nobody liked it, butshoganai.”

Bank of Japan headquarters in Tokyo. Photo: Asia Times Files / AFP / Kazuhiro Nogi

Let strangers help and profit

Another advantage for Japan is that it has had its finger on the pulse and allowed foreign financial companies to play a major role in the debt restructuring process.

This got a lot of bad press. Foreign companies were referred to as “vulture funds”. There was much official resentment toward foreigners profiting from Japan's misfortune. But they were allowed to operate and supported.

One cannot imagine Xi Jinping allowing foreign financial companies to “do what is necessary” and subject the CCP-led People's Republic of China to another few years of “humiliation” from foreigners.

He could propose a small project to attract a few Western companies. Their arrival would serve to show that the CCP is serious and applies “high quality” approaches. Beyond that, it's hard to imagine.

Without foreigners, Japan would undoubtedly have had much more difficult times. Besides distracting attention from those responsible for the excesses of the bubble era, there was the small matter of the Japanese underworld. They had expressed their position early on: if Japanese banks collected the bad debts in which the yakuza stood to lose, it was an unhealthy proposition for these bankers.

Harming strangers was another matter.

Without foreign intervention, authorities would have had to crack down on the yakuza, thereby harming the groups' broader financial interests.

How involved were the yakuza in Japan's bad debts?

It's debatable, but from my perspective, I estimate that a huge percentage (90% if I had to give a number) of the first $200-300 billion in loans that went bust had serious yakuza taint .

The Japanese government held back. Beyond the fear that bankers would be harmed, the deep involvement of politicians, bankers and civil servants would have been revealed. This crippled the financial system and the economy. The ripple effect caused many more bad debts, largely unconnected to the yakuza. But the damage was done.

Help from where?

Japan also benefited from actual and potential support from the United States and other Western countries who viewed Tokyo as an integral part of the free world system.

Who exactly will help China? Russia? Cuba? Iran?

As crazy as it may seem, the Biden administration could intervene to support the country which considers America to be the “main enemy”. This is the same country that is building an army to kill Americans.

There is rightly skepticism about what is happening at recent meetings between U.S. and PRC financial officials.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang, right, shakes hands with Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, left, during a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Friday, July 7, 2023. Photo: Mark Schiefelbein / Pool

Solving China's enormous bad debt problem may well elude the CCP and its officials. After all, they have no more special expertise than anyone else on earth when it comes to running an economy.

But if the US government, Wall Street and the business class that received two standing ovations for Xi continue to pump money and technology into China, it could well keep Xi Jinping afloat for quite a while. , with or without bad debts.

On the other hand, if Washington steps back and says, “We love you, but this is your problem,” the entire CCP Ponzi scheme will find itself in all kinds of trouble.

And it would be a win-win.

Grant Newsham is a retired United States Navy officer and former American diplomat and business executive who lived in Japan for 20 years. He is the author of the book When China Attacks: A Warning for America.

This article was first published by JAPAN Forward. It is republished with permission.