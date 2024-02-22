DeSantis speaks out on Trump and conservative media in private call





Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, telling supporters on a call Wednesday that he would not want to be Donald J. Trump's vice president, suggested it would be a mistake for Mr. Trump to take identity politics into account in its selection of a vice-presidential candidate and left the door wide open for a 2028 presidential bid.

I haven't ruled anything out, Mr. DeSantis said of a 2028 presidential bid, as he outlined his intention to stay involved in politics beyond Florida.

During a more than 30-minute call held to thank supporters who had volunteered to serve as his presidential delegates, the governor was particularly candid in his assessment of the failure of his 2024 campaign , a month after his retirement from the race. He also surveyed conservative media outlets that he said supported the former president over him.

He also talked about all the baggage Trump has as concerns for Republicans heading into the fall, but said President Biden was going to be the gift that keeps on giving.

And he expressed no regrets about his bid for the party's presidential nomination, although he was frustrated that the race ultimately came down to a race for the incumbent president.

The dynamic of the race was that he was constantly being indicted, and he attracted more sympathy support for that, Mr. DeSantis said of Mr. Trump at one point.

At another conference, Mr. DeSantis said: If there had been just eight or ten Republicans who, unlike Trump, have clearly never been president, I think we would have gotten away with it.

The New York Times obtained a recording of the call, which the New York Post first reported.

At one point, Mr. DeSantis slashed Mr. Trump's record as president, saying he had failed to keep many campaign promises.

I was in Congress the first two years when Trump was president, Mr. DeSantis said. I mean, we didn't really do what we said we would do. You haven't seen any major immigration, borders or any other type of legislation. You saw nothing in the repeal and replacement of Obamacare. You haven't seen anything about controlling the bureaucracy. I mean, it was pretty mundane stuff.

Mr. DeSantis complained about the role of right-wing media in the presidential primary, which he said imposed no accountability for anything Trump said. He added that such a lack of adherence by Mr. Trump to his agenda would be concerning if he returned to the White House.

Their business model simply doesn't work if they criticize Trump, Mr. DeSantis said of conservative media, presenting his criticism as mere observation.

He said that at some point he could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue without losing a vote, Mr. DeSantis continued, referring to Mr. Trump. Well, I think he could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue, and the conservative media wouldn't even talk about it.

Mr. DeSantis also made clear that he had no interest in becoming Mr. Trump's running mate.

People were telling me, 'I don't do that, I don't do that,'” he said, emphasizing that Donald Trump's criteria will be different from his own.

I heard they were more interested in identity politics. I think this is a mistake. I think you should just focus on who would be the best person for the job, Mr. DeSantis said.

One supporter asked Mr. DeSantis if he was afraid of being marginalized by Mr. Trump.

Mr. DeSantis urged caution around such reporting, but appeared to address years-old tensions between him and one of Mr. Trump's top aides, Susie Wiles, who had once worked for Mr. DeSantis.

I think he has people in his circle who were in our orbit years ago who we laid off, he said. And I think part of it is that they just have one goal to fight for.

Chris LaCivita, a top Trump adviser, called Mr. DeSantis a sad little man in a post on X after the recording of the call was released.

Mr. DeSantis sounded much like a politician always mindful of his political future, particularly when he talked about pushing for term limits and other domestic concerns. I want to be helpful at the state level across the country, he said.

The governor said voters often told him that although they supported Mr. Trump this year, they would like to support him in the future.

I didn't want to hear that, he said. But, I mean, a lot of people on the ground in those early states told me that, you know, they thought I was so wonderful, that I would be such a great president. But they wanted to give Trump one more chance, and they would just support me in '28.

