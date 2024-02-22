Donald Trump touts highest ratings after Fox News town hall





Former President Donald Trump's town hall event with Fox News' Laura Ingraham was the most-watched cable news show Tuesday, reaching more than 3.2 million viewers on average, according to the network.

The hour-long event, which was taped Tuesday afternoon and aired during The Ingraham Angle's weekly 7 p.m. EST slot, took place in Greenville, South Carolina, just days before Republican voters do not vote in primaries in the state. Trump is well ahead of his last major Republican challenger, former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, who gave her own speech in Greenville the same day, vowing to stay in the race for the White House.

“Congratulations to Laura Ingraham for achieving the highest ratings in the history of her hit show last night,” Trump wrote in a message published Wednesday in Truth Social. “That beat all comers for the night/week. It happened to be an interview with me at the mayoralty of the great state of South Carolina.”

Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump participates in a Fox News town hall with host Laura Ingraham at the Greenville Convention Center in Greenville, South Carolina, on Tuesday. The event was top rated… Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump participates in a Fox News town hall with host Laura Ingraham at the Greenville Convention Center in Greenville, South Carolina, on Tuesday. The event was the highest-rated cable newscast of the day. More from Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

When reached for comment, Fox News directed Newsweek to a statement released Wednesday that said Trump's town hall garnered 60 percent of the total cable news audience on the day it aired. The network also claimed that during the 7 p.m. EST timeslot, Fox News “quadrupled CNN's total viewers” and “beat MSNBC by a triple-digit average.”

“Last night's town hall marked the highest-rated broadcast of The Ingraham Angle since she took over,” the release added, noting that Trump's town hall “saw a 45 percent increase in total numbers of viewers” compared to the 2024 average.

Additional footage of Trump's conversation with Ingraham aired Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Trump's conversation with Ingraham also beat out a Fox News-hosted town hall with Haley earlier in the week. The event, hosted by host John Roberts, aired Sunday at 5 p.m. EST and was viewed 910,000 times, according to Wednesday's press release. However, Haley's town hall “outperformed” and “outperformed the average of all CNN programs” the same night it aired, Fox News said.

Tuesday's event, like many of Trump's public appearances, was riddled with misleading statements, including comments related to the former president's classified federal documents affair in Florida. Trump also compared himself to the late Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, arguing that the treatment Navalny received under the Kremlin is the same treatment the former president received in court.

Trump was corrected at one point by Ingraham after he claimed that “there was automatically fraud” in an election when a mail-in voting system was used. Ingraham briefly cut the former president off after the comment, noting, “Well, there's mail-in voting in Florida, and you won hugely.”

“When you walk into a polling place, like in a well-run state, they look at you, you give voter ID, you give all kinds of ID,” Trump said Tuesday, ignoring the Ingraham's efforts to correct it. “It would be very difficult to cheat [on] a mass scale.

Uncommon Knowledge

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-touts-highest-ratings-after-fox-news-town-hall-1872219 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos