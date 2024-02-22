Turkish fifth-generation Kaan fighter jet makes maiden flight





Turkey's fifth-generation ANKARA Kaan fighter jet made its maiden flight on Wednesday, marking a turning point for Ankara's defense industry. Today is another proud day for the Turkish defense industry. Our national Kaan fighter jet successfully completed its maiden flight, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in a televised speech at a rally in western Turkey. Turkey has crossed a critical threshold in the production of its own fifth-generation fighter jet, he added. Kaanis was seen taking off from an airstrip and landing after completing his 13-minute flight as employees of Turkey's Aerospace Industries, TUSAS, cheered on the tarmac in a video posted by Haluk Gorgun, head of the Turkish Aerospace Industries Directorate. Turkish defense industries, on social media X. platform. KAAN, #GkVatancloud with .

Cumhurbakanmz Sayn @RTErdogan We have engraved another development in our history, which will be one of the milestones of the vision of locality and nationality that Turkey has drawn for our country in the defense industry. Thank God

First flight of our national combat pilot KAAN to our country pic.twitter.com/9KMNP8Qveu Teacher. Dr. Haluk Grgn (@halukgorgun) February 21, 2024 The plane reached an altitude of about 8,000 feet and a speed of 230 knots, according to TUSAS. Gorgun described the flight as an important step in Turkey's efforts to increase its self-sufficiency in the defense sector. Speaking last month, Gorgun said Turkey plans to start mass production of the jet by 2028. According to the TUSAS website, the Kaan project, launched in 2016, aims to replace the F-16 aircraft, which are expected to be phased out of the inventory starting in the 2030s. TUSAS and British company BAE Systems worked together to produce the jet under a 2017 contract worth more than $126 million, according to the British company's website. Separately, Turkey is also working on a project to produce its own locally manufactured jet engine for use in Kaan. Turkey, which has NATO's second-largest standing army, has accelerated efforts to increase its self-sufficiency in the defense industry after a series of defense embargoes imposed by Western powers over the past five years due to its military involvement in regional conflicts such as Syria and the South Caucasus, as well as the purchase of Russian-made S-400 missile defense systems. Profits of Turkish defense companies have increased significantly over the past two years and reported combined revenues reaching $5.5 billion in 2022, according to Sweden's watchdog, the International Peace Research Institute. Stockholm.

