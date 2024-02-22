Trump recognizes vice presidential shortlist that includes former primary rivals





Top line

Former President Donald Trump signaled Tuesday that several high-profile Republicans and at least one former Democratic lawmaker were on a shortlist to be his vice presidential nominee for the 2024 election, during a broadcast publicly on Fox News.

Senator Tim Scott, Republican of South Carolina, and former President Donald Trump on Fox News… [+] Tuesday Town Hall Event with Host Laura Ingraham

AFP via Getty Images Key Facts

During the event, Fox News host Laura Ingraham mentioned six names proposed by the audience as potential vice presidential candidates, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Vivek Ramaswamy, Senator Tim Scott ( RS.C.), Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Florida), South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem and former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard.

Asked if they were all on the shortlist, Trump replied: “They're all good, they're all solid, adding that he wants people with common sense because there's so much going on in this country that make no sense.

Trump said the key thing he looks for in a vice president is someone who can be a good president, because if anything were to happen, you need someone who is a great president.

The Republican frontrunner then pointed directly at Scott, who was sitting in the audience, and said a lot of people were talking about this gentleman and calling him a great advocate and someone who had been much better to me than for himself.

Crucial quote

While acknowledging he has a large group to choose from, Trump said a vice presidential nominee would have very little impact on voters. One thing that always surprises me is that the choice of the vice president has absolutely no impact, and it depends on the president.

Surprising fact

Gabbards' name was met with cheers and applause, with Ingraham noting that there was a large presence here for the former Democratic lawmaker from Hawaii. Although she supported Biden in the 2020 election, Gabbard left the Democratic Party in 2022 and joined Fox News as a contributor. Since then, Gabbard has criticized her former party, spoken at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), and strongly opposed military aid to Ukraine.

Key context

At his town hall meeting, Trump compared his ongoing legal problems to the treatment of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who died in prison last week. When asked by Ingraham to comment on the $355 million fine imposed on his companies by a New York court, Trump said: “It's a form of Navalny.” It is a form of communism or fascism. Trump then insisted that his four indictments in separate cases were all because I'm in politics. Asked about the classified documents affair and why he didn't just hand them over when asked, Trump falsely claimed he was not obligated to hand them over.

Further reading

While challenging Biden in debates, Trumps tells Ingraham 'I'm going to do it now on your show' (Fox News)

Trump campaign plans one hell of a nomination by March 12 (Forbes)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/siladityaray/2024/02/21/all-solid-trump-acknowledges-vp-shortlist-that-includes-former-primary-rivals/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos