Panda returns to San Diego Zoo as China resumes popular diplomatic gestures





Top line The San Diego Zoo is preparing to receive a new pair of giant pandas from China later this year, according to the Associated Press reportedas Beijing prepares to resume a key symbolic diplomatic gesture dubbed panda diplomacy, which had taken a back seat in recent years amid growing tensions between the United States and China. File photo of giant panda Mei Sheng celebrating her birthday at the San Diego Zoo in 2005. Getty Images Highlights Citing San Diego Zoo officials, the AP reported that if all paperwork and other requirements were met as planned, the pandas would arrive at the California Zoo later this summer. The zoo said it expects to receive two pandas, a male and a female. The last pandas to live at the San Diego Zoo were returned in China in 2019. News The number of pandas living in American zoos has declined in recent years amid growing tensions between Beijing and Washington. The Memphis Zoo and the National Zoo in Washington DC sent their pandas back to China last year after their loan agreement to house the animals expired. Currently, there are only four pandas left in the United States, all at Zoo Atlanta, whose loan agreement will expire later this year. Crucial quote Speaking at an event in San Francisco during his visit to the United States last year, Chinese President Xi Jinping said: Pandas have long been messengers of friendship between the Chinese and American people. We are ready to continue our cooperation with the United States in the field of panda conservation.

