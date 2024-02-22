Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | Inauguration of the new Makassar Port, Makassar City, South Sulawesi Province, February 22, 2024





Press statement by President Joko Widodo after the inauguration of the new port of Makassar, February 22, 2024 President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

Yes, again the new Makassar port will have a competitive impact, then the products of eastern Indonesia will be even better and the profitability of logistics will also be better, so the products of eastern Indonesia will Indonesia will be able to compete with other regions of Indonesia or with others. countries. And the investment budget for the new Makassar port is not small, IDR 5.4 trillion, which is very large. And gradually only 30 percent was transferred from the old port to here, little by little it will immediately reach 100 percent. Journalist

When is it 100 percent, is there a target, sir? President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

Yes, the most important thing is that the new port is completed. The move could take a week, a month or two, gradually, without disrupting it, the most important thing is not to disrupt the flow of goods in and out of Sulawesi. Journalist

Hope for the future? President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

Yes, if later this new port, Makassar New Port, is full, the capacity will be increased again. Earlier, the Minister of State-Owned Enterprises said that IDR 5.4 trillion would be reinvested up to IDR 10 trillion. Journalist

He had said earlier that the old port would be built How? President of the Republic of Indonesia (Joko Widodo)

Later, wong new, new ideas. Later, of course, we will talk to the governor, we will talk to the mayor because the location is very good in the city center, if something is created it will bring good added value to Makassar City.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://setkab.go.id/peresmian-makassar-new-port-di-kota-makassar-provinsi-sulawesi-selatan-22-februari-2024/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos