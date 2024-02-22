President Jokowi inaugurates Hadi Tjahjanto as Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs at the State Palace





President Joko Widodo has officially appointed Hadi Tjahjanto as Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs (Menko Polhukam) in the Indonesian Advanced Cabinet for the remainder of the 2019-2024 term. The inauguration ceremony took place at the State Palace, Jakarta, on Wednesday, February 21, 2024. Hadi Tjahjanto was appointed based on the Decree of the President of the Republic of Indonesia Number 34/P of 2024 regarding the dismissal and appointment of State Ministers of the Indonesian Advanced Cabinet for the period 2019-2024. On this occasion, President Jokowi administered the oath to the appointed minister. “I swear that I will be faithful to the 1945 Constitution of the Republic of Indonesia and implement all statutory regulations as directly as possible for the sake of my service to the nation and the state. “In the exercise of my duties, I will respect the ethics of the office, I will work to the best of my abilities, with a full sense of responsibility”, declared the president while dictating the oath of office. The inauguration event ended with congratulations from President Joko Widodo, followed by the limited number of guests in attendance. Also present at the inauguration ceremony were Vice President Ma'ruf Amin, leaders of high state institutions, a number of senior Indonesian Cabinet ministers, TNI Commander General Agus Subiyanto, and the National Police Chief, General Listyo Sigit Prabowo. In his statement after the inauguration, Hadi Tjahjanto expressed his gratitude to President Joko Widodo who gave him confidence to serve as Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs. Hadi also said he would keep this honor well. “We all know that this honor has been bestowed on me since my duties as Commander of the TNI and then Minister of ATR/BPN and currently, I am also receiving this honor again as Coordinating Minister of Politics, Law and of security. Of course, it's an honor that I have to preserve and I did it well,” he said. Furthermore, Hadi said he would continue to consolidate with relevant parties to maintain the political and security situation in the country. “I will immediately proceed with consolidation with the relevant ministerial institutions to maintain the conditions that are currently very good, very conducive, so that they continue to be maintained. And this is the task of all components,” Hadi said. (BPMI Setpres)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.setneg.go.id/baca/index/presiden_jokowi_lantik_hadi_tjahjanto_sebagai_menko_polhukam_di_istana_negara The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos