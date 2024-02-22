Politics
Yunnan mosque transformed into pagodas and Chinese-style party slogans Radio Free Asia
A mosque in a predominantly Muslim city in southwest China, whose dome and minarets were demolished last year, has been revamped with Chinese-style pagodas and billboards praising the Communist Party , according to a local resident and an overseas Muslim with ties to the area.
Last May, dozens of residents were arrested in the city of Nagu, Yunnan province, after clashes with the policewhen a government demolition team toppled the minarets and domed roof of the historic Najiaying Mosque.
This destruction was part of the “Sinicization” of religion under President Xi Jinping, which marked the beginning of a nationwide repression on Muslim, Christian and Tibetan Buddhist religious activities and places in 2017.
The mosque, managed by Hui Muslimshad recently expanded its minarets and dome, a move deemed illegal by a court in Tonghai County, Yunnan.
A Muslim who lives near the Najiaying Mosque and who only gave his surname Ma for fear of reprisals said the building was now open again after undergoing Chinese-style renovation.
“It’s open now,” Mom said. “It was renovated and the dome was transformed into a Chinese-style building after the demolition.”
Follow the party
Residents shared photos of signs outside the Najiaying Mosque, which read: “Obey the Party. Be grateful to the Party. Follow the Party.”
Ma said all mosques in the region, which is home to a large Hui Muslim population, are undergoing similar changes.
“They all need to be changed. Most of them already have been,” he said. “About 90% of the local population [mosques] has been changed.”
The Najiaying Mosque was built in the 14th century during the Ming Dynasty and has been rebuilt several times over the centuries.
The mosque building, in arabesque style, was completed in 2004 and had four minarets and a dome, providing enough space for thousands of worshippers.
But according to Ma Ju, a Chinese Muslim scholar living in the United States who remains in touch with many Muslims in Nagu township, it's not just the building that has undergone renovation.
He added that the mosque had also been forced to undergo organizational changes.
“The authorities also took advantage of the reconstruction process to reorganize the democratically elected management committee of the mosque,” Ma Ju said. “Now there are no more democratic elections, but appointments made directly by the government's Religious Affairs Bureau and the United Front Work Department.”
Under the control of the Communist Party, the United Front's task is to bring minority groups and organizations outside the party-state into line.
“Several schools linked to the mosque have been banned and children are not allowed to enter the mosque,” Ma Ju said.
Repeated calls to the Tonghai County Ethnic and Religious Affairs Bureau went unanswered during office hours on Tuesday.
Conflict for supreme power
News commentator Guo Min said the signs remind Muslims that in China the Communist Party is the supreme power, a claim Hong Kong Muslims say. goes against the fundamental principle of their religion.
“The party controls everything, and they insist that we love the party and emphasize their supreme leadership over any religion,” Guo said. “Religious belief must be based on love of celebration.”
“The authorities will never allow anything to deviate from this.”
Chinas sinicization of religion policy, which led churches across mainland China to display portraits of Xi and prompted local authorities to forcibly demolish domes, minarets and other architectural elements in mosques across the country.
The Communist Party now demands that all believers love their country as well as their religion, and asserts that patriotism is part of Islam.
In October 2023, some Muslims in Hong Kong spoke out against the raising of the Chinese national flag during official ceremonies at the Kowloon Mosque in honor of the anniversary of the handover to Chinese rule in 1997, seeing it as a challenge to the Islamic doctrine of supremacy. of God.
Translated by Luisetta Mudie. Edited by Malcolm Foster.
